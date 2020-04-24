TravelBrands Announces Virtual Travel Expo on May 7th
Tour Operator TravelBrands Marsha Mowers April 24, 2020
TravelBrands has announced their first Virtual Travel Expo happening May 7th from 12:00pm to 4:00pm ET.
Agents can register to attend here.
The announcement follows the postponement of the TravelBrands Agent appreciation events which were scheduled for March, a move at the time that some saw as controversial and something the company said was a difficult but necessary decision due to the COVID pandemic.
“It was a very tough decision we made to postpone our Agents VIP appreciation events. We look forward to these events year after year as it gives a great opportunity to interact with some many of our supporters. It was the right thing to do and I’m glad we made the call when we did. We wanted to make sure we did our part in containing the spread of the virus. ” said Frank DeMarinis, President and CEO.
The virtual event will allow Agents to engage and gather information from top suppliers in the industry in French and English. Each show allows agents to chat with suppliers, watch videos, learn about the latest destinations and products, and download the latest collateral and brochures in their very own virtual brief case.
The Canadian first for TravelBrands will see roughly 50 supplier partners in virtual booths, with your favourite BDM’s on hand to update you and keep you informed. The company boasts that going virtual will allow agents from anywhere in the country to join in on the fun. From Vancouver to Toronto, Prince George to Charlottetown any agent with internet access can attend the event there are no special download or technical system requirements.
“Agents are the back bone of our business. They have supported us continuously over the years. We spend countless hours, sitting down as a team, working on ways to make things better for agents. I think so much of what we have delivered over the last few years has proven that.“ said the CEO
There will be an incredible amount of prize giveaways for attendees at the Virtual Expo. The company is promising that Agents will not be disapointed. DeMarinis says emerging from the COVID crisis and preparing for the future will be key to the industry, emerging stronger, more knowledgeable, and more efficient. It’s the reason he’s very excited to announce a Canadian first with the TravelBrands Virtual Expo.
“Agents will have the ability to network with their peers, interact with over 50 suppliers, download videos, brochures, live chat with BDM’s participate in webinars and win one of several prizes, all in a virtual environment. Product knowledge, communication, and customer service are the cornerstone of being successful in our industry. We are really excited to be able to continue in this very simple easy to use platform. Agents are going to love it," said DeMarinis.
“I’ll look forward to seeing you on the floor” he concluded.
TravelPulse Canada is the exclusive provider of the Virtual Travel Events platform operated by Northstar Travel Group in Canada.
