Transat unveils its 2020-2021 South Brochure
Tour Operator August 13, 2020
To accompany its Here Comes the Sun Promo, currently in full swing, Transat has unveiled l its 2020/2021 South brochure. Vibrant and easy to consult, it features a total of 320 properties grouped under its four collections—Luxury, Distinction, Family and Solo—in over 30 destinations in Colombia, Costa Rica, Cuba, Guadeloupe, Honduras, Jamaica, Martinique, Mexico, Panama, Puerto Rico, the Dominican Republic, St. Maarten/St. Martin and El Salvador.
The electronic version is available now on Transat Agent Direct to consult and share.
Exclusively designed to support travel agents in their sales, the print brochure will be distributed over the next few weeks (one copy per agent), following the gradual reopening of travel agencies.
In the meantime, Transat’s commercial team invites travel agents to join its Facebook page to find out where to pick up the South brochure very soon. Agents will have the opportunity to get their copy and meet with Transat representatives in a casual setting that respects social distancing guidelines.
Some highlights and new features worth mentioning:
- NEW! The Luxury Collection now offers your clients early check-in and late checkout (subject to availability), as well as free access to the spa’s water circuit once per stay.
- NEW! The Distinction Collection now features 4 new hotels: Dreams Macao Beach Punta Cana Resort & Spa, Now Natura Riviera Cancun, Ocean El Faro and Majestic Elegance Costa Mujeres. Additionally, your clients will save up to 25% on wine selection and/or extras at à la carte restaurants, which they can freely enjoy thanks to the new perk of unlimited or additional guaranteed reservations. Plus, they can treat themselves to breakfast room service or à la carte breakfast in an exclusive restaurant or exclusive section at the buffet restaurant.
- NEW! The Family Collection now features 4 new hotels: Hotel Playa Costa Verde, Hotel Playa Paraiso, Marival Distinct Luxury Residences and Impressive Resorts & Spas. Furthermore, your clients will benefit from early check-in and late checkout (subject to availability).
- NEW! The Solo Collection now features 6 new hotels: Be Live Adults Only Los Cactus, Allegro Palma Real, Be Live Collection Cayo Santa Maria, Occidental Arenas Blancas, Bahia Principe Luxury Samana and Lifestyle Tropical Beach Resort & Spa. Your solo clients will save up to 25% at the spa and up to 20% on a select variety of excursions. They will also receive a welcome basket in the room upon arrival.
- Duo packages: Offer the best of both worlds in one trip (from city to sea) to your clients with our Duo packages in Colombia, Cuba, Guadeloupe, Honduras and Puerto Rico.
- Packages to the United States: Your clients can discover New Orleans’ cultural gems or Orlando’s theme parks with our packages to the United States, which include flights, accommodations and transfers.
Subject to changes in demand and travel restrictions, Transat may have to modify its flight and hotel offer.
Finally, the Here Comes the Sun Promo offers extra flexibility on new bookings of South packages made by September 11, 2010. It features perks like Transat’s Price Drop Guarantee, a reduced deposit of only $100, and Option Flex included for free, which allows travellers to cancel or change their booking at no charge or to transfer their package to a family member or friend.
Travellers won't be the only ones to benefit from this promotion since travel agents will get more Bonbon rewards on every booking:
- $30 per room (6x Bonbon) on the Luxury and Distinction Collections packages;
- $15 per room (3x Bonbon) on South, Florida, New Orleans, Spain, Portugal and Duo packages.
For more details, consult Get Connected or Transat Agent Direct.
