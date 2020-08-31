Transat to Hold Virtual Training Academy September 17
Transat is delighted to announce it will be holding a special home edition of its Training Academy on Thursday, September 17, from 2 pm. to 6 pm.
Travel advisers are welcome to join the Transat team and its partners from the comfort of their homes or remote workstations for a complete training session on this winter’s Sun offer. Travel advisers can register here.
During the event, travel advisers will be invited to visit the Transat Zone, where the commercial teams from Air Transat and Transat Tours Canada will be able to interact with them as they share the latest updates and what’s new. As in previous editions, advisers will receive various practical tools and digital sales material while they learn how the partners have adapted their offers for the coming season. In addition, several partners from the South, the United States and Europe will take part in a trade show; agents will have the possibility to meet with them and learn practical information on more than 200 hotels and resorts. Plus, Transat will give advisers direct access to its most important partners.
“Over time, Transat’s Training Academy has become a true annual tradition for travel advisers,” says Nicole Bursey, Commercial Director. ”And we absolutely wanted to continue this tradition in spite of the circumstances because our top priority is to provide advisers with all the tools they need in these challenging times. “This virtual edition will give us, along with our hotel, destination and transportation partners, the opportunity to present what has become a whole new way of travelling, thereby allowing advisers to confidently sell Transat to their clients.”
Transat's Training Academy will use the TravelPulse Canada virtual platform, which is fast becoming the industry go-to for events.
“We are delighted that Transat has chosen our virtual platform to engage with agents for their fall winter season. Virtual events have become a highly effective tool during the crisis. I suspect it will be a tool we will see for years to come.” said John Kirk President Travel Pulse Canada.
Transat recently unveiled its 2020-2021 Sun & fun brochure featuring a selection of properties grouped under its four collections; Luxury, Distinction, Family and Solo, which feature new benefits and hotels that will be presented in detail at the Training Academy.
Finally, as is the tradition at Transat’s Training Academy, several exciting prizes will be drawn throughout the day, offering some lucky winners the chance to experience a Transat vacation. Plus, travel advisers who register by September 4, 11:59 p.m., will automatically be eligible to win two roundtrip flight tickets to any South destination offered by Air Transat, which they can use up to 18 months following the event. Travel advisers can register for Transat’s Training Academy: Home Edition here.
