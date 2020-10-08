Transat Launches "Book Packages with Confidence"
Tour Operator October 08, 2020
Transat announced that travellers who book packages in October will get free COVID-19 medical insurance and Option Flex Standard’s extra flexibility to change or cancel a trip as part of its Book Packages With Confidence offer.
Travellers who book a package to the South or Europe by October 31, 2020, for a departure by April 30, 2021, will get, at no extra cost:
Option Flex Standard, which allows them to:
- Cancel their trip up to 72 hours before departure from Canada and get a travel credit
- Change their travel dates, destination and/or hotel up to 72 hours before departure from Canada
- Transfer their vacation package to a friend or family member up to 30 days before departure from Canada
AND
COVID-19 medical insurance with similar flexibility on flight bookings
It is worth noting that the Book With Peace of Mind offer is still in effect. Applicable to all new flight bookings made by December 31, 2020, it allows passengers to change their travel dates and/or destination at no charge up to 24 hours prior to departure, or cancel their flight and receive a travel credit that has no expiry date and is fully transferable. In addition, customers who book an Air Transat roundtrip flight from Canada to an international destination will also benefit from COVID-19 insurance at no extra cost (subject to certain conditions).
