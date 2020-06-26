Transat and Fresh Tracks: More Great Canada Offerings
Transat is bumping up its Canadian offerings.
Transat Distribution Canada (TDC), Canada’s largest full-service travel agency network, is pleased to announce the signature of a preferred agreement with Fresh Tracks Canada, a leader in domestic travel.
For more than 25 years, nearly 25,000 travellers have benefited from the true insider experience provided by Fresh Tracks Canada. The Vancouver-based company offers undisputed expertise to build dream itineraries, for people travelling alone or in groups, to discover Canada's many hidden treasures, from coast to coast.
“Never before has domestic travel been so popular than now during this unprecedented time, and many Canadians are choosing their own country to explore.”, says Louise Fecteau, TDC General Manager. “TDC is happy to partner with this proud Canadian company, which will allow agencies in our network to offer an even greater range of Canadian experiences to their clients. Canada is the second largest country in the world and there is so much to see and do right here. We know that Fresh Tracks Canada has the insights and experience to help travellers create great travel memories right here at home.” concludes Fecteau.
When it comes to providing Canadians a diverse selection of vacation experiences Fresh Tracks Canada has true insider experience. Here is a sample of what travellers can expect:
- Memorable, personalized journeys for FIT & Group clients
- Rail journeys featuring VIA Rail and/or Rocky Mountaineer trains
- High Arctic experiences – wilderness lodges, aurora borealis and Indigenous experiences
- Self Drive itineraries throughout Canada
- Wildlife experiences – grizzly bear viewing in oceanfront lodges, Arctic wilderness safaris by ATV and zodiac, salmon fishing, private wilderness tours with interpretive guides, etc.
- Adventure – helicopter tours, heli-hiking, heli-skiing, horseback expeditions, iceberg exploration and more!
