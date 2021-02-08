Trafalgar Launches USA Civil Rights Itinerary
Coinciding with the start of Black History Month in North America Trafalgar is launching Journey Along the Civil Rights Trail, a new itinerary for 2021/2022 which brings to life the struggles and triumphs, music and milestones, legends and heroes of the US Civil Rights Movement.
The itinerary highlights the significant events and acknowledges the people and icons involved in the ongoing fight for equality and freedom while enjoying the music, art and hospitality synonymous with America’s Southern states.
The first departure of the trip is in September 2021, including eight nights’ hotel accommodation, 14 meals including a signature Be My Guest dining experience, all sightseeing experiences and local encounters as per the itinerary, transportation and the services of an expert Travel Director, Driver and Well-being Director team.
The trip will be operated in accordance with a rigourous set of enhanced hygiene, physical distancing and robust on-road protocols, adapting to and complying with all requirements by relevant government authorities. Trips with over 20 guests will be accompanied by a dedicated Well-being Director, an industry-first innovation from The Travel Corporation’s family of brands, ensuring daily adherence to all well-being protocols and extra peace of mind to clients.
The trip focuses on the pioneers of the period, particularly Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., starting in Memphis where he was assassinated at the Lorraine Motel, and ending in Atlanta, the city of his birth. Along the way, clients will connect with local communities and meet a number of prominent activists and speakers who share their personal stories of growing up as Black Americans in the segregated South.
Across nine days, guests will visit key historical locations along The Mississippi Freedom Trail including Birmingham, Selma, Montgomery, and just outside Greenwood, where the murder of 14-year-old Emmett Till at Bryant's Grocery & Meat Market in 1955 is widely recognized as being a catalyst for the movement.
Other key sites that pay tribute to the trailblazers include the Rosa Parks Museum, The Historic Mason Temple (where Dr. King delivered his famous last speech: “I’ve Been to the Mountaintop”), the National Civil Rights Museum, the Slave Haven Underground Railroad Museum and National Memorial for Peace and Justice in Montgomery. Guests will take a poignant walk across Edmund Pettus Bridge in Selma, the sight of the “Bloody Sunday” tragedy of March 7th, 1965 where peaceful protestors marched for voting rights. They will also listen to a moving performance by Alabama’s Carlton Reese Choir, with an insight into how the choir supported the work of Dr. King on his visits to the state before dinner and a live jazz performance featuring the music of greats like Sun Ra and Erskine Hawkins.
