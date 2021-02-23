Trafalgar Launches Ultimate Travel Event Series And Amazing Contest
February 23, 2021
Trafalgar, the world’s leading and most awarded global travel brand, is excited to invite wanderlust seekers to attend its 2021 Ultimate Travel Event series. They can nourish their travel soul and join travel experts for a sensory discovery all from the comfort of home.
Kickstarting tomorrow (February 24th, 2021) and running through the end of September 2021, travel enthusiasts are invited to join 30-minute journeys to some of their top bucket list destinations and for the chance to win the grand prize, $10,000 worth of travel, every year for the next 10 years. Travellers need to complete the registration form and attend any one of the many interactive and engaging sessions to be entered in the draw to win this once-in-a-lifetime prize.
Trafalgar will kick-off the Ultimate Travel Event series by showcasing Europe and Britain. Its engaging team of amazing storytellers, Travel Directors and local hosts, will take guests on an inspiring journey through Italy, France, Scotland, Ireland and more. From tasting Chianti with a Tuscan winemaker to hearing an Irish celebrity chef share one of her favourite recipes all from the comfort of your own living room, this is a must-attend event for those dreaming of travel again. Throughout the year, Trafalgar will be announcing new dates and events to unforgettable worldwide destinations for travellers to be inspired for when the time is right to travel again.
Also, an exclusive show offer will be up for grabs. Attendees will get a $100 off per person travel voucher** that can be used when booking their next 2021/2022 vacation with Trafalgar or sister brand, Costsaver just for simply attending.
For a full list of upcoming webinar dates and to register, travellers are encouraged to visit: https://www.gotostage.com/channel/trafalgarcanada
