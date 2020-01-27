Trafalgar Celebrates Travel Corp's 100th With a Worldwide Sale
Tour Operator Trafalgar January 27, 2020
A special anniversary, with special deals for your clients.
With a world of extraordinary destinations both iconic or untapped to discover, the time to start the new decade of travel off on the right foot is now. To help enable clients to connect to their new year travel dreams and to celebrate their industry-leading parent company The Travel Corporation (TTC), reaching 100 years in business, Trafalgar, has released 100 of its most loved worldwide trips at 15%* off.
This incredible offer is valid from today until February 27th, so the time to book is now. Clients will enjoy Trafalgar exclusives such as meeting the Muhoberac family in rural Osojnik and learning how to prepare a ‘Be My Guest’ dinner on an open fire using local ingredients and fresh Mediterranean herbs. Additionally, clients can ‘Dive Into Culture’ and learn how to cook the Parisian way with a local chef. Lastly, while travelling to the Centre for Traditional Textiles of Cusco, Peru clients can support JoinTrafalgar and make travel matter by supporting the quest to preserve and promote traditional pre-Colombian weaving traditions and techniques just by visiting the centre.
“As we recognize these two milestones, a new decade and the legacy of TTC, we want our guests to celebrate with us and enjoy a deal that will enable them to connect to the joy of travel in 2020,” says Trafalgar’s Global CEO Gavin Tollman. “Starting from just a single hotel, 100 years later, TTC remains 100% family owned and operated and clients can rest assured they can count on Trafalgar and the wider TTC family as the trusted choice to deliver what they’re looking for out of their travel experience, wherever they choose to explore,” he said.
The TTC story is one for the history books, beginning with the original founder, Solomon Tollman purchasing a small hotel in rural South Africa in 1920, after making his way from Europe with little more than the clothes on his back. With the company ethos from day one being to always be ‘Driven By Service,’ from this one humble property it expanded to other locations throughout South Africa, with modern day TTC’s chairman, Stanley, Solomon’s son taking the reins to build the business to what it is today – a collection of 42 travel brands and luxury hotels across the world. You can learn about the story of TTC and hear previously untold stories over the past century here.
“We want to thank our valued agent partners and clients for helping play such a crucial role in the success of Trafalgar and TTC across the past century, and we look forward to helping guests connect to the heart of each destination like only we can offer as we grow and expand for what lies ahead for clients in the future,” Tollman concluded.
For agents who sell Trafalgar, not only will clients benefit from the reassurance of 100 years’ of experience as part of TTC and a passion for travel, in addition every booking goes towards etching closer to Acclaim 2020. As travel’s greatest industry rewards trip for our valued agent partners, it’s a not-to-be-missed, once-in-a-lifetime trip, showcasing the brand’s sustainable tourism offering across Ireland, one of the brand’s most loved destinations.
For more information on Trafalgar, please contact your local Sales Manager or visit Trafalgar.com/en-ca.
Terms and Conditions:
*Save up to 15%: Offer applies to new bookings across 100 select Worldwide trip departures made between 27 January – 27 February 2020. Please quote the promotion code at time of booking to enjoy up to 15% discount. Deposit must be paid at time of booking; full payment is required by 27 February 2020. Trips are subject to change, however, there will always be 100 discounted trips available at any given time. Discounted prices are per person, twin share, land only. Single supplements apply. Subject to availability, offer can be withdrawn or amended at any time without notice. Discount is not combinable with any other promotion or offer, including Early Payment Discount, Solo Traveler Savings or deposit protection within 120 days of original travel date. Please contact us or your sales manager for further details.
For more information on Trafalgar
For more Tour Operator News
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS