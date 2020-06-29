Trafalgar Boosts Cool Canadian Offerings
Trafalgar, is thrilled to invite Canadian clients to discover the return of travel with the launch of its latest ‘Near Not Far Limited Series’ of guided vacations.
Passionately created by Canadians for Canadians, the three new domestic itineraries were designed to reconnect Canadian clients to the joy of travel and shed light on a new appreciation for their own backyard.
According to a recent study conducted by Leger 360, 51% of Canadians stated they would feel comfortable travelling regionally within two months of the COVID-19 protective measures being lifted.
An Ipsos poll released on Monday found that a full 70% of Canadians feel comfortable travelling by car outside of their city or town, and almost half (49%) are planning at least one day trip over the next two months. This year, though, Canadians are looking for closer-to-home destinations to explore, with less than half (42%) comfortable venturing out of their province and only 21% who would visit the U.S in the near future
The new Trafalgar series was created with the perfect mix of expertise, rich, culturally immersive, genuine travel experiences for all Canadians to enjoy.
“We know Canadians are as eager as ever to start exploring their own backyard, just as much as travel agents are to start selling and the ‘Near Not Far Limited Series’ trips begin this fall 2020,” says Wolf Paunic, President of Trafalgar and Costsaver Canada. “We’ve been hearing that they are getting excited to explore their own country and support local economies, while making a difference to the communities visited.
"These trips were created with the right size groups, hygiene and physical distancing standards in mind to give your clients peace of mind to travel with confidence,” he concludes.
The new series highlights designed trips that will have Canadian clients enjoying a special visit to a fourgeneration family-owned and operated inn and restaurant in Brackley Beach, Prince Edward Island. The Shaw family continues to run the oldest farm and inn on P.E.I. and was designated a National Historic Site of Canada. Here, clients will learn to embrace a simpler way of life. ‘Connect with Locals’ and meet the current proprietor of the Inn and historic property, Robbie Shaw, before settling in for a ‘Be My Guest’ lunch with influences from the land and sea, surrounded by the beauty of Brackley Bay.
Enjoy traditional East Coast cuisine during Trafalgar’s nine-day Maritimes Adventure trip. Clients can dive deep into Canada’s official national winter sport when visiting Canmore, Alberta on Trafalgar’s 7-day Escape to the Rockies adventure. Here, they will learn the art of playing puck like a professional when they meet a real Canadian hockey player. Go inside the players' dressing room and put on the full hockey gear and discover what it takes to win the Stanley Cup.
Next, travel to the Guinn family ranch and ‘Connect with Locals’ in Kananaskis Village, Alberta over an exclusive ‘Be My Guest’ dinner amid pristine and postcard-perfect surrounds. After dinner, guests will twist, kick and bump their way to country line-dancing.
Another itinerary designed by Canadians for Canadians, includes taking part in an exclusive experience on the grounds of the Canadian Museum of History. Guests witness a lively and colourful interactive performance of a traditional Pow Wow. During this ‘Join Trafalgar’ initiative, Indigenous Cultural Ambassadors will lead and educate clients through a guided visit to the onsite Indigenous village where they will outline the diversity of Indigenous native cultures across Canada. Guests will also enjoy an interactive beading workshop using authentic and traditional materials. Clients will then learn about the Manitobah Mukluks Storyboot Project, which aims to revive the traditional arts by creating partnerships with elders and artisans. Experience this on Trafalgar’s new nine-day Enchanting Châteaux of Ontario and Quebec journey.
Alongside sister brands Costsaver, Insight Vacations, Luxury Gold, and Contiki, Trafalgar announced last month its newly enhanced COVID-19 related hygiene and physical distancing protocols to ensure the wellbeing of clients. In addition, Trafalgar has also updated their ‘Book With Confidence’ promises including their peace of mind guarantee, no risk $99 deposit* and flexible change options for clients.
