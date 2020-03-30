TPC Special: Daily FB Live Interviews with Transat, Sunwing, TravelBrands and ACV
Tour Operator Marsha Mowers March 30, 2020
It's truly an unprecedented time in our industry with lots of uncertainty and TravelPulse Canada wants to help get the answers from the people you want to hear from.
All this week, our President John Kirk will conduct a daily Facebook interview with top executives to bring you the answers to hot topics such as Force Majeure, Chargebacks and policy changes.
Agents are invited to send us their questions to canada@travelpulse.com.
Tune into our Facebook page to watch, our schedule is as follows:
Monday, March 30, 11:30am ET - Joe Adamo, Chief Distribution Officer & President TDC at Transat.
Tuesday, March 31, 11:30am ET - Andrew Dawson, COO, Sunwing Travel Group
Wednesday, April 1 at 12:30pm ET - Frank DeMarinis, CEO TravelBrands
Thursday, April 2, 11:30am ET - Nino Montagnese, Managing Director, Air Canada Vacations
