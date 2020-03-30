Last updated: 08:34 AM ET, Mon March 30 2020

TPC Special: Daily FB Live Interviews with Transat, Sunwing, TravelBrands and ACV

Tour Operator Marsha Mowers March 30, 2020

RCAs
Agents are invited to send us their questions to canada@travelpulse.com.

It's truly an unprecedented time in our industry with lots of uncertainty and TravelPulse Canada wants to help get the answers from the people you want to hear from.

All this week, our President John Kirk will conduct a daily Facebook interview with top executives to bring you the answers to hot topics such as Force Majeure, Chargebacks and policy changes.

Trending Now
Coronavirus Outbreak
Coronaviruses are a large family of viruses that are common in many different species of animals, including camels, cattle, cats, and bats.
john kirk

Recovery Coming But Not Right Away: A Facebook Chat With...

People
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau

Tourism Industry Applauds Trudeau Offer for Small and...

Travel Agent
Spotlight on New York City

You Can Explore NYC Virtually Now!

Destination & Tourism
Cruise ship deck at sunset

As Coronavirus Expands, Cruise Lines Extend Suspensions

Cruise

Agents are invited to send us their questions to canada@travelpulse.com.

Tune into our Facebook page to watch, our schedule is as follows:

Monday, March 30, 11:30am ET - Joe Adamo, Chief Distribution Officer & President TDC at Transat.

Tuesday, March 31, 11:30am ET - Andrew Dawson, COO, Sunwing Travel Group

Wednesday, April 1 at 12:30pm ET - Frank DeMarinis, CEO TravelBrands

Thursday, April 2, 11:30am ET - Nino Montagnese, Managing Director, Air Canada Vacations

For more Tour Operator News

More by Marsha Mowers

Marsha Mowers, Director of Content Management at TravelPulse Canada
John Kirk

John Kirk on COVID-19: Refunds, Cancellations and Chargebacks

Intrepid Cancels Most Trips Through April 30; G Adventures, Too

Globus Family Suspends Travel Through April 30

Insight Vacations Launches Autumn, Winter and Spring Collection for 2020-21

The Travel Corporation A Leader in Empowering Women In Travel

Comments

You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.

LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS