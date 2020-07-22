TDC Adds GVQ Travel to Preferred Partners
Tour Operator July 22, 2020
Transat Distribution Canada (TDC), Canada’s largest full-service travel agency network, ihas added GVQ Travel to its list of preferred partners. Building on its 40 years of expertise in the organization of guided groups, individual and custom travel, GVQ Travel has recently launched its Discover Quebec platform to inspire and make life easier for travellers wishing to discover La Belle Province.
"TDC is pleased to have concluded this partnership, which will allow travel professionals throughout the TDC network to benefit from the knowledge and know-how of GVQ Travel for North America, while helping their clients discover hidden gems in Canada and in Quebec”, said Louise Fecteau, TDC's General Manager. “With all of this in mind, vacationers might be more inclined to consider a destination somewhere in Canada for their next vacation, which they might not have thought about beforehand. Over the past few years, GVQ Travel has made a name for itself with high-performing technology, making the online shopping experience very easy and above all, pleasant for both the consumer and the travel professional" she concludes.
"Showcasing the many wonders of Quebec and Canada has been in GVQ Travel‘s DNA since its founding in 1979," explains Laurent Plourde, President of GVQ Travel. "This association with the largest network of travel agencies in Canada, will allow us to showcase our expertise to an even larger pool of travellers and travel professionals who, I hope, will be thrilled by our new Cooper platform, which makes it possible to build dream vacations literally in just a few clicks," he concludes.
GVQ Travel offers a multitude of customizable theme packages, according to travellers’ interests. Lovers of gastronomy, history and culture, ornithology, horticulture, hiking, yoga, urban living, to name but a few, will be able to satisfy their passion all over North America thanks to the customizable packages of their choice offered by GVQ Travel.
