Sunwing Partners With Manulife for COVID Coverage
Tour Operator September 17, 2020
As part of their Safe with Sunwing commitment, Sunwing has partnered with Manulife to offer COVID 19 Coverage to Canadians at no additional cost when booking their long-awaited vacation.
Designed to cover emergency medical and quarantine costs associated with COVID 19 in the unlikely event customers contract the virus while travelling with Sunwing, this coverage is included in all Sunwing vacation packages (excluding cruises) and air only bookings with Sunwing Airlines (for a duration of 21 days or less) made between now and October 31, 2020 for departures from October 16, 2020 up to and including May 31, 2021. The COVID 19 Emergency Medical Certificate of Insurance includes, but is not limited to, medical consultations, specialty care, hospital admittance, surgery, cost of air ambulance if medically necessary and intensive care. This coverage is supported by medical assistance at all Sunwing resorts.
“Canadians are patiently weathering the COVID 19 pandemic, staying inside, maintaining social distancing and making changes to their lives,” said Andrew Dawson, President of Tour Operations for Sunwing. “As travel begins to restart, Sunwing wants to ensure Canadians can travel responsibly. Our new complimentary COVID 19 Coverage will help our customers get back to the tropics. This is an added layer to our existing Safe with Sunwing commitment, which includes new health and safety measures to give customers peace of mind throughout their entire vacation journey.”
With the COVID 19 Emergency Medical Certificate of Insurance, Sunwing customers will be eligible for a total of $200,000 in medical insurance covering expenses related to a positive COVID 19 test result. Quarantine costs, including meals and accommodations, will also be covered with up to $150 per day for an individual and up to $300 per day for a family, for a maximum of up to 14 days and a total of $4,200 in quarantine costs. The coverage also includes $500 in interruption insurance coverage should the Government of Canada’s travel advisory for international destinations move from Level 3 to Level 4. Terms, conditions and exclusions of the coverage can be found in the full policy.
“Our top priority remains the health and safety of our customers, employees, partners and communities. That’s why offering specialized travel insurance for Canadians is important,” said Alex Lucas, Head of Insurance, Manulife. “Offering coverage for COVID related expenses and trip interruption insurance means we can help Canadians protect what matters most when they plan their travel with Sunwing.”
Sunwing is taking extensive measures to maintain the health, safety, and confidence of its customers. As the only travel provider that owns the airline its customers fly on, the transfer buses that travel to and from hotels, as well as over 30 hotels throughout the Caribbean, Central America, and Mexico, Sunwing’s commitment to safety spans across every step of the travel process.
In addition to COVID 19 Coverage, the tour operator’s Safe with Sunwing commitment includes:
- On flight HEPA air filters, which remove 99.9% of airborne particles in a cabin;
- Reduced capacity on transfer vehicles in destination with frequent disinfection;
- Contactless methods of communication with Sunwing Experiences representatives who are available to assist customers 24/7;
- A 360 degree Clean Approach at its Royalton Luxury Resorts, where common areas are cleaned hourly; and
- Certification of all Sunwing Experiences excursions from the World Travel Tourism Council.
For answers to Frequently Asked Questions about this coverage, please visit website.
