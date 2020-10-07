Sunwing Launches "See You At RIU" Sale with Up to 50% Off
With flights set to restart on November 6th, Sunwing is offering sun-seekers the chance to take advantage of huge savings on their getaway to RIU Hotels & Resorts with the See You At RIU Sale.
From now until October 14, 2020, vacationers can save up to 50% off their getaway to RIU Hotels & Resorts for departures throughout the fall and winter. Plus, each time an agent makes a booking at RIU Hotels & Resorts for departures between November 6, 2020, and April 30, 2021, they’ll receive 5X the STAR Agent Reward Points that convert to cash and 5X the RIU Partner Club points.
In addition to incredible savings, customers who book an applicable package during the See You At RIU Sale will receive COVID-19 Coverage at no additional cost. The coverage is included in all vacation packages* as part of the Safe with Sunwing commitment and is designed to cover emergency medical and quarantine costs in the unlikely event that customers contract the virus while on vacation. When they vacation with Sunwing, Canadians can travel with peace of mind knowing that their health and safety is Sunwing’s top priority throughout the entire vacation experience.
"In these uncertain times we are finding that more customers are choosing to return to destinations and resorts that they know and love," said Deana Murphy, VP Retail Sales for Sunwing. "RIU Hotels & Resorts have been a long-time favourite resort chain for Canadians. With their world-class service and convenient amenities across some of the most popular destinations, agents will want to make sure they provide details about this great sale to their RIU clients while deals last. Plus, travellers can look forward to added benefits with Sunwing's exclusive partnership with RIU, featuring select inclusions and amenities."
Sunwing and RIU have taken great lengths to ensure the health and safety of travellers. Since reopening in August, RIU Hotels & Resorts has been working tirelessly to ensure the health and safety of its customers by providing over 22,000 hours of COVID-19 prevention training to its staff. Training was designed to reinforce RIU’s 17 safety protocols across all departments including housekeeping, reception and dining. Measures include reduced capacity, web check-in, taking guests temperatures, PPE for all resort workers and more.
Families can take their travel budget further at top-rated family resort Riu Playacar in Riviera Maya. For just $845 per person (including taxes, based on double occupancy), vacationers can book a 7-night stay in a Hotel Room with departures on Sundays between November 8, 2020, and December 6, 2020, from Toronto. This beachfront resort offers something for all ages including a sprawling pool complex and a RiuLand kids club – all just a short walk from Playa Del Carmen. Plus, kids 12 and under stay free when sharing a room with two adults.
Another popular property included in the sale is Riu Palace Bavaro in Punta Cana, with savings of up to 50% off and Kids Stay FREE deals. Located on a pristine white-sand beach, this top-rated luxury resort offers unlimited access to the ‘Splash Water World’ water park within the RIU Punta Cana complex. Customers who book their package with Sunwing will also receive exclusive RIU®-topia and RIU Palace inclusions like 24-hour room service, free Wi-Fi and poolside wait service.
Travellers can head to the newly-renovated Riu Ocho Rios in Jamaica for less when they book during the See You At RIU Sale, where kids aged between two and 12 stay and eat for free. The resort was recently refurbished to offer modern accommodations including rooms that sleep five or more, a new ‘Splash Water World’ water park and additional dining options including a beachside Jerk Chicken Station.
Agents can also give their clients added peace of mind with Sunwing’s flexible booking options which allow customers to change or cancel their plans anytime with ease, enjoy flexible payment options and receive up to $800 per couple with complimentary Price Drop Cash Back.
