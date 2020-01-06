Sunwing Kicks off Million Dollar Beach Blowout Sale
Tour Operator January 06, 2020
Sunwing is celebrating the start of the new decade with the launch of their highly-anticipated Million Dollar Beach Blowout Sale. To kick off the New Year, the tour operator has negotiated millions of dollars in savings on all inclusive vacation packages to a grand selection of resorts across the Caribbean, Mexico and Central America. Canadians can take advantage of these unbeatable deals when they book their winter getaway by January 10, 2020. Savings this big won’t last long and winter departures are in high demand – vacationers will want to book now to secure their preferred package.
For a limited time, travellers can explore Sunwing’s newest destination of Grand Cayman at an unbeatable price when they choose to stay at Margaritaville Beach Resort Grand Cayman. This boutique-style property is the only all inclusive resort on breathtaking Seven Mile Beach and offers personalized service, plenty of exciting activities and spacious accommodation options.
Sun-seekers who book during the sale can also score an amazing deal at BlueBay Grand Esmeralda in Riviera Maya. This popular resort is located just a short drive from lively Playa del Carmen with activities and amenities for guests of all ages including an action-packed kids club and gourmet cuisine options at a selection of restaurants.
Families can take their travel budget even further when they choose to stay at Grand Memories Punta Cana, with unlimited complimentary access to one of the largest resort water parks in the Caribbean included in their stay. When they’re not testing out the water slides, vacationers can relax on the shores of Bavaro Beach just a short walk away.
In addition, travellers can save big on vacation packages to Grand Memories Varadero in Cuba. This family-friendly property is located on the pristine white-sand shores that Varadero is famous for. Mini-vacationers will have a blast at the Memories Fun Club for kids featuring popular characters Toopy and Binoo™ while the whole family can soak up the sun by the sprawling pool complex.
For more information visit www.sunwing.ca
For more information on Caribbean, Mexico
For more Tour Operator News
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS