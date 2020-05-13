Sunwing Introduces New Flexible Booking and Cash Back
Tour Operator Marsha Mowers May 13, 2020
Canadians who have been daydreaming about trading in the view from their living room for a balcony overlooking the ocean can plan their future getaway stress-free with Sunwing’s new flexible booking options. To help Canadians plan future travel, Sunwing is offering customers the freedom to change or cancel their plans with ease, complimentary Price Drop Cash Back, $100 reduced deposit and flexible payment options.
President of Tour Operations for Sunwing, Andrew Dawson, commented, “In these uncertain times, we’re with you. We are committed to giving you and your customers peace of mind along with the freedom and flexibility to book with confidence.”
Vacationers who book between now and June 30, 2020, can change their package at no charge up to three days prior to departure including altering their travel dates, hotel and destination*. The tour operator has also modified their cancellation policies, allowing travellers to cancel 25 days or more prior to departure and receive a full refund in the original form of payment**. For even more flexibility, customers can purchase the Worry Free Cancellation Waiver for as low as $49 per person.
Travellers can book with confidence knowing they’re getting the best price for their getaway with Sunwing’s complimentary Price Drop Cash Back included with their reservation at select resorts. Between now and June 30, 2020, customers that book vacation packages to Royalton Luxury Resorts, RIU Hotels & Resorts and other select properties can make a one-time claim to receive up to $800 cash back per couple if the price of their vacation drops. Vacationers are required to register for the program within seven days of booking.
The tour operator is also offering flexible payment options where travellers can book now and pay over time with convenient monthly payment options. Sunwing is also offering reduced deposits of just $100 per person and has reduced the final payment date from 45 days prior to departure to 25 days prior to departure.
Resorts are working hard to implement new policies to keep guests healthy and safe. Riu Bambu and all other RIU Hotels & Resorts properties have implemented new protocols so vacationers can relax carefree by the pristine shores of Punta Cana’s Arena Gorda Beach. Travellers can also enjoy a stress-free All-In Luxury® vacation at the popular Royalton Riviera Cancun Resort and Spa, with Royalton Luxury Resorts’ enhanced health, safety and cleanliness measures.
*Applicable to travel between June 26, 2020, and April 30, 2021. Travel must be rescheduled for any other dates within 12 months of the original departure date. If the new package is a higher price than original booking, the difference will be due at time of final payment. For packages that are lower than original price, the difference will not be refunded.
**All bookings are subject to a non-refundable $100 deposit.
