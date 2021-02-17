Sunwing Gives Travellers a Mood Boost with Freedom 21/22 Sale
Canadians can have something to look forward to with exclusive discounts and special perks on select Sunwing vacation packages booked by March 31, 2021, for the freedom of travel between November 1, 2021, and April 30, 2022.
By booking their future vacation ahead of time, customers will receive an instant mood boost to brighten up these gloomy winter days spent in lockdown. A recent Sunwing survey revealed that 75% of Canadian travellers undergo a spike in excitement the instant they book, proving that the benefits of a vacation start long before a customer gets to the airport.
From now until March 31, 2021, early bookers will receive up to $1,000 in value per couple when they plan their future tropical getaway. The Freedom 21/22 promotion includes reduced deposits of $100 per person, complimentary Price Drop Cash Back of up to $800 per couple at select resorts and the ability to change or cancel their plans anytime with ease. Complimentary COVID-19 coverage is also included on all packages for travel between now and December 31, 2021.
Canadians can book with peace of mind knowing that the highest health and safety standards are in place every step of the way with the Safe with Sunwing commitment. Designed under the advisement of global healthcare leader Medcan, the commitment is in place throughout the entire vacation experience, from the moment customers check in at the airport to their resort stay and their journey home.
Customers looking forward to the freedom of future travel may choose to stay at the brand-new Planet Hollywood Beach Resort Cancun. Sun-seekers can Vacation Like a Star™ at this entertainment-themed resort that offers exciting activities and A-lister amenities. The complex is also home to the first of its kind Planet Hollywood Adult Scene Cancun, a resort-within-a-resort for guests aged 18+ offering exclusive facilities in addition to access to the wider Planet Hollywood resort.
