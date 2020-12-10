Sunwing Expands Offerings to Include Alternate Carriers
Sunwing’s vacation packages now include options for flights on board a range of international alternative carriers and hotel stays in seven tropical destinations, with a wide variety of departure dates and options from regional gateways.
Transfers and support from Sunwing’s destination representatives will also be included with select packages.
“We are very excited to be expanding our vacation offerings. We will now be able to provide customers with more destination choices from all across Canada and extend seasonal routes, giving customers added flexibility,” said Andrew Dawson, President of Tour Operations for Sunwing. “Canadians will now be able to select from a wider range of departure dates and gateways across the country, including smaller regional gateways. Travellers can take advantage of Canada’s best product line and travel with Sunwing during times of year they may not have been able to in the past.”
Sunwing’s expanded selection of vacation packages will initially be available to Montego Bay, Cancun, Costa Rica, Aruba, Puerto Vallarta, Mazatlán and Los Cabos, with more routes to follow in the coming months.
Travellers will also soon be able to access premium cabins and à la carte perks, such as private transfers. Complimentary COVID-19 coverage is included on select packages for departures until December 31, 2021.
Travel agents can book these added vacation packages, which are commissionable, using SIREV, with RESWEB to follow soon.
