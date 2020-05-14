Last updated: 08:21 AM ET, Thu May 14 2020

Sunwing Celebrates Frontline Heroes by Giving Away 100 Vacations

Tour Operator May 14, 2020

Avion de Sunwing
Sunwing is giving back to frontline workers across the country by giving away 100 all inclusive vacations to Royalton Luxury Resorts.

Sunwing’s Hero Vacations initiative calls on Canadians to nominate deserving frontline heroes who have helped their family or community fight the pandemic. Eligible nominees can be health care workers, emergency service providers or anyone who has helped keep Canada safe during this difficult time.

“As a Canadian family-owned business, we are tremendously grateful for everything our frontline workers are doing to keep Canadian families safe. We want to do our part to thank these frontline heroes who step up each and every day, putting their lives at risk, to save lives and ensure we have our essentials,” said Stephen Hunter, President and CEO of Sunwing. “With Sunwing’sHero Vacations, we hope to highlight amazing stories of everyday Canadians courage and care and thank those workers by making their vacation dreams come true, giving them a week of much-deserved rest, relaxation and luxury.”

There are two ways to enter:

  1. Nominate a deserving frontline hero using this form, OR;
  2. Share a photo of a deserving frontline hero on Instagram using the #SunwingCelebratesHeroes hashtag and tagging @sunwingvacations in the caption with a brief description of why they deserve a vacation (must be posted from a public profile or the post will not be entered).

Nominations are open on May 14th and close on June 30th. Full terms and conditions can be found here.

Prior to today’s announcement, Sunwing has contributed to Canada’s pandemic response efforts by bringing home over 60,000 Canadians, including 3,300 non-Sunwing customers, free of charge from various destinations, and donating over 46,000 meals to food programs across Canada as part of a national partnership with Second Harvest.

