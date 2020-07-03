Sunquest Launches New Protection Plan Called SPFPlus
Tour Operator TravelBrands July 03, 2020
Sunquest, a division of TravelBrands, is proud to announce its new SPFPlus program. Standing for Sunquest Protection Factor, this add-on feature is designed to help travel agents’ clients protect their vacation plans. To start, the introductory price of the program will be $19.99 per passenger.
“We have been trying to find ways to protect our customers while also giving back to our communities across Canada. Our SPFPlus initiative was the perfect solution for both,” said Frank DeMarinis, CEO, TravelBrands. “Our future travellers can book now with confidence knowing their vacation plans are safe. With that said, part of the revenue we receive from the SPFPlus purchases will go to Food Banks Canada. It is a charitable organization that serves over 500 local food banks across Canada. They are truly doing amazing work helping those in need and I hope our donation will help support their goals.”
The SPFPlus add-on has multiple features that travellers can benefit from and flexible options. This includes final payment due 30 days prior to departure, a deposit of $150 per person and a future travel voucher if the client cancels up to 5 days prior to a departure. Plus, travellers can receive price drop protection with this add-on.
"Food Banks Canada is grateful to TravelBrands and Sunquest for including us as the recipient of support from your SPFPlus initiative. During this pandemic, Food Banks Canada is focused on delivering much needed food to food banks across the country so they can provide for Canadians in need. Thanks to TravelBrands and Sunquest for helping us make it happen.” says Tania Little, Chief Development and Partnerships officer, Food Banks Canada.
The SPFPlus program is valid on new Sunquest bookings made between July 1 and July 31, 2020 for travel July 1 onwards. Sunquest products were recently added onto TravelBrands’ Access platform, making bookings easier than ever before.
Travel agents can make qualifying bookings by visiting www.travelbrandsaccess.com.
