Spin to Win - TravelBrands’ Latest Agent Incentive

Tour Operator TravelBrands Soheila Hakimi January 29, 2020

TravelBrands Inc.’s 'Spin To Win' game

TravelBrands is giving travel agents a chance to win up to 100,000 Loyalty Rewards Points by booking flights.

Running until March 8, 2020, travel agents can take part in TravelBrands Inc.'s latest game, 'Spin to Win', for a chance to win bonus Loyalty Rewards points when they book qualifying flights through TravelBrands Flights, by Intair.

To participate in the game, agents must book a transatlantic flight through one of TravelBrands Flights, by Intair which includes flights from Delta Air Lines, Air France, KLM, and Alitalia. Once booked, the agents will receive an invitation to play TravelBrands Inc.’s ‘Spin to Win’ game. Agents will then have a chance to spin the virtual wheel and win a random amount of Loyalty Rewards points. Want more chances to play? Book your clients in business class and receive two game plays!

Transatlantic destinations flights that qualify include those going to Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and Indian subcontinent. The incentive is valid on new bookings only and for travel at any time.

For those new to the TravelBrands Loyalty Rewards program, the program allows agents to collect points for which they can later redeem for a multitude of rewards including various merchandise, travel, gift cards and the ability to donate to foundations and charities. From a value perspective, 100,000 Loyalty Rewards points are equivalent to $1,000 worth of rewards.

To learn more about TravelBrands Inc.’s 'Spin To Win' game, how to earn extra Loyalty Rewards points, and a full list of terms and conditions, please visit www.travelbrandsaccess.com.

