redtag.ca Launches New Tool to Make Finding COVID Requirements Easy
Tour Operator September 28, 2020
Canadian travel company redtag.ca has launched a tool allowing consumers to easily see travel requirements for any destination they want to visit.
Travellers can simply enter their trip details and learn about each country’s restrictions, entry requirements, mask protocols and quarantine information.
The new programming is located directly on redtag.ca’s website available for any user.
“Destinations around the world have started to reopen since the COVID-19 pandemic began and welcoming tourists back, but each one has different rules and guidelines,” says Dianne Jackson, vice president of retail, redtag.ca. “Our goal is to give travellers easily readable information they need to book a vacation with confidence and be prepared before travelling. Whether people are looking to travel this month, this year or next year, we want everyone to be safe and informed before they book.”
Since travel has opened up again, rules and requirements for each destination are known to change with minimal notice. redtag.ca’s new program stays up-to-date with the latest information so consumers can remain knowledgeable and prepared. In phase two of this new tool, the travel company will advise booked customers of any entry changes, regardless of when they booked or plan to travel. Travellers can book with peace of mind through redtag.ca.
redtag.ca’s new online tool allows users to input any destination of their choice. This includes countries in North and South America, Europe, Asia, Australia, Africa and more. The user can customize departure dates and their passport type.
To use redtag.ca’s new travel requirements program and plan a getaway, please visit https://www.redtag.ca/travel-requirements/.
Comments
