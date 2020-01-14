Open For Business. Grand Bavaro Princess Live with Sunwing
Tour Operator John Kirk January 14, 2020
John Kirk and Sunwing Travel Group EVP, Eric Rodriguez, take an in depth look at the all new Grand Bavaro Princess in the Dominican Republic.
Forever popular with Canadian travellers, and a staple for agents for years, the Bavaro Princess, now renamed as the Grand Bavaro Princess, has just completed an overhaul costing well over $100 million (USD), to ensure they are keeping pace with the market while delivering the quality, standards and service the company has a reputation for. Effective today, the property goes live, January 15th at 00:01 A.M. and available for sale with Sunwing Vacations.
Watch as we go 1-2-1 mobile with Sunwing Travel Group EVP, Eric Rodriguez,, responsible for product, to give you a behind the scenes tour of the property, in a bell cart to boot! We hope you enjoy and find it helpful.
