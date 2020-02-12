Norwegian Cruise Line Names Sunwing a Top Partner
Sunwing was recently named Norwegian Cruise Line’s Wholesaler/Tour Operator Partner of the Year. Each year, the popular cruise line recognizes its top Canadian travel partners with awards across a variety of categories.
Norwegian Cruise Line’s National Director of Sales for Canada, Derek Lloyd congratulated the tour operator for this award, “Sunwing has been a great partner for Norwegian Cruise Line for many years now, and 2019 was our best ever. Their dedication of putting together a great value package including a Norwegian Cruise, Sunwing flight and transfers makes it simple for Canadians who want a one-stop-shopping package to get away from our winters!”
Sunwing’s Vice President of USA and Cruises, Reg Mendes, commented on the news, “We’re honoured to have been recognized as Norwegian Cruise Line’s Canadian Wholesaler/Tour Operator Partner of the Year. Since Sunwing started offering cruise packages with NCL in 2015, their signature Freestyle Cruising concept has become a favourite amongst Canadian sun-seekers.
Travellers looking to set sail this winter can choose from cruise packages on board the Norwegian Escape, with departures from Toronto, Montreal, Moncton and Quebec City; and the Norwegian Encore, with packages from Toronto, Montreal and Quebec City. From now until February 19, 2020, guests can save up to $780 per couple on Norwegian Encore cruise packages departing from Toronto and March 1, 2020, and March 8, 2020. In addition, travel agents can earn 10X the STAR Agent Reward Points that convert into cash on all new cruise bookings made between February 13, 2020, and February 19, 2020 for departures between February 15, 2020, and April 14, 2020, on board all ships from all gateways.
All Sunwing cruise packages include round-trip flights on board Sunwing Airlines with award-winning inflight service, transfers from the pier to the airport, accommodations and all meals on board.
For more details on the current promotion, visit www.sunwingagents.ca.
L TO R: Derek Lloyd, Norwegian Cruise Line National Director of Sales - Canada; Kristin Bell, Sunwing Product Specialist, USA & Cruise Division; and Reg Mendes, Sunwing's Vice President of USA and Cruises
