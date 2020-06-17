No Expiry Date on Future Travel Credits with Air Canada Vacations
Tour Operator June 17, 2020
Air Canada Vacations has announced that future travel credits issued for cancelled vacations due to COVID-19 will no longer have an expiry date. This change is in addition to the flexible changes that were previously announced in April including the possibility to transfer the credit to another person, and the ability to keep the residual value of the credit resulting from a fare difference.
Customers with cancelled Air Canada Vacations bookings scheduled to depart between March 4 and July 31, 2020, inclusively, will automatically receive a future travel credit with no expiry date. These revised credits will be sent to travel agents directly by email.
“With the rapid changes we’ve seen over the last few months, it is abundantly clear that we must provide our travel partners and our mutual customers with more flexibility. This is why we’ve introduced future travel credits with no expiry date, ultimately giving customers greater peace of mind when they begin to think about their next travel plans,” said Nino Montagnese, Managing Director at Air Canada Vacations.
For more details on the other flexible features of the future travel credits please visit the Air Canada Vacations website.
Air Canada Vacations also recently announced that the CareFlexPlus program is extended and will be available until June 30, 2020. For $59, the program, which includes a reduced refundable deposit of $100, allows travellers to cancel with a full refund to the original form of payment up to 25 days prior to departure, change their booking or transfer their package.
