New Tour Operator Health Guidelines From CATO, ETOA and USTOA
June 22, 2020
The Canadian Association of Tour Operators (CATO), the European Tourism Association (ETOA), and the United States Tour Operators Association (USTOA) have jointly created a set of health and sanitization guidelines for tour operator members.
By endorsing these guidelines, tour operators support the implementation of sanitization and operational procedures to help prevent the transmission of COVID-19 and increase the level of safety for passengers, employees, and local communities visited.
These guidelines are intended to promote tour operations that complement public health instructions and support such in-house protocols that may be in force within the supply chain. Guidelines include staff training and sanitization, supplier guidelines, and passenger communication and responsibility.
