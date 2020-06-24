New, Small Group/Distancing Tours From G Adventures
Tour Operator G Adventures Jim Byers June 24, 2020
In a recent survey* conducted by G Adventures to research predicted travel trends post-pandemic, 76% of Canadian travellers said they expect to see travel companies make changes to their health and safety measures. Of those, 52% expect operators to implement physical distancing measures for future travel arrangements, and an overwhelming majority of 92% of respondents also expect increased sanitization and cleaning procedures.
These findings have led the small group adventure operator to increase its commitment to reassuring travellers with the launch of a new Travel with Confidence Plus Collection. This programme of 37 trips in 27 countries incorporates additional physical distancing measures which complement the company’s new Travel with Confidence policy outlining increased hygiene and santization across all its tours. The Travel with Confidence Plus Collection launches today and is available for departures from October 02, 2020 up to December 31, 2021.
Simultaneously, G Adventures has partnered with the Adventure Travel Trade Association (ATTA) to create a set of industry health and safety guidelines to assist with the safe return to operation of 10 adventure activities. Released this week are the guidelines for trekking, biking, and rafting, as well as one overarching industry guideline. Created in collaboration with Cleveland Clinic, the new ATTA guidelines will be implemented across all G Adventures trips as they are developed, including this collection.
The new Travel with Confidence Plus Collection includes all the new health and safety measures outlined in the Travel with Confidence policy, plus added steps for travellers looking to go the extra physically-distanced mile when travelling as part of a small group:
Smaller group sizes - All trips will have an average of 8 - 10 travellers as opposed to the average group size of 12. This means being able to stay at smaller hotels and dining at smaller restaurants with fewer people around the dinner table.
Private transport - While G Adventures is using more private transport where possible on all trips, this collection only uses private vehicles (except for planes) with daily assigned seating for added distance on the vehicles.
My Own Room - My Own Room option is available for 50% off across all tours in this collection for people wishing for their own space to relax and sleep.
More personal space - All rooms on trip will be either double or single and have en-suite bathrooms. There will be no multi-share accommodation or shared bathroom facilities on any trip in this collection.
G Adventures’ founder, Bruce Poon Tip, says the new collection is designed to encourage people to start feeling comfortable and confident about travelling again, and to reassure them their concerns regarding enhanced distancing and hygiene measures have been heard.
"We absolutely understand different people are going to have different comfort levels, and it’s our job to make sure we cater to all our travellers with trips that meet them where they’re at so we can get all our travellers out exploring the world again.
“By its very nature small group travel allows for more freedom and space, and our incredible team of chief experience officers (CEOs) around the world are dedicated to keeping our travellers safe and well. Their role is going to be more important than ever, and we hope this new collection enables us to change even more lives through travel, and that we re-emerge from this pause as more considerate travellers,” says Poon TIp.
The new Travel with Confidence Plus Collection includes trips from G Adventures’ Active, Classic and Marine travel styles, including:
Walk the Camino de Santiago - Plus - If you’re looking to take on your own pilgrimage — along a route filled with beautiful countryside and rustic villages of Northern Spain — start here, at the Camino de Santiago. An eight-day physically-distanced trip is priced from $1,399pp**, departing from Sarria and to Santiago de Compostela.
Costa Rica Adventure - Plus - If you’re looking for a taste of Costa Rica’s world-class highlights but want to keep things spicy with a sampling of hidden treasures, this action-packed adventure tops the menu. In spite of its small size, Costa Rica is one of the most biologically diverse countries in the world with volcanoes, wildlife, rainforests, and beaches to explore. A 16-day physically-distanced trip is priced from $1,949pp travelling from San Jose return.
Sailing Thailand - Phuket to Phuket - Plus - With an experienced captain navigating the southern islands, you’ll drop anchor at highlights and secret spots perfect for a swim. Work up an appetite snorkelling, dine on Thai cuisine, and sleep moored under the stars. A seven-day physically-distanced trip is priced from $1,999pp travelling from Phuket return.
Best of Iceland - Plus - If you're looking for a fast but full visit around Iceland this trip fits the bill perfectly. It has tons of hidden gems that you won’t find anywhere else in the world, combined with free time to experience plenty of the highlights, like erupting geysers, visiting glacier lagoons, and exploring breathtaking waterfalls and black-sand beaches. Priced from $2,729pp for a seven-day physically-distanced trip from Reykjavík return.
G Adventures has also implemented a Book with Confidence policy enabling travellers booking tours departing before Dec. 31, 2020 to cancel and rebook up to 14 days prior to departure. Those with trips departing between Jan. 1st 2021 and June 30, 2021 can cancel and rebook up to 30 days prior to departure.
For more information or to book, please visit www.gadventures.com or call 1 888 800 4100.
