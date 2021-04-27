New, More Dynamic Website for Sunwing
Tour Operator April 27, 2021
Sunwing has announced the re launch of their re platform for Sunwing.ca.
The tour operator has used the past year as an opportunity to reimagine and transform its digital technology, and the website re platform is just one of numerous technological advancements that will help elevate the customer and agent experience. The re platform of the site took several months to complete and provides a faster and more dynamic digital experience from start to finish.
“We’re thrilled that the re platform of Sunwing.ca is now live. Today’s launch is the culmination of our team’s unwavering commitment to innovation and enhancing the customer experience,” commented Samantha Taylor, Chief Marketing Officer of Sunwing Travel Group.
“Since the onset of the pandemic, we have taken the opportunity to hone in on and elevate the Sunwing digital experience. Our website is a crucial tool for all of our customers, and the new platform provides a better and more efficient customer experience. The modernized site is just one of the many improvements we’re making as part of our technology roadmap, enabling us to provide seamless and frictionless travel under our wing.”
Customers and agents will be able to easily navigate the website, learn about different tropical destinations and browse the latest deals and promotions. The Vacation Finder helps sun seekers find the vacation that’s right for them based on their preferred dates, inclusions, facilities, destinations and budget. The innovative Sunwing Account Profile is also now available where customers can view and manage their upcoming trips, upgrades and preferences to enjoy a seamless booking experience from start to finish.
In addition to the re platform of Sunwing.ca, the tour operator will be making enhancements to the consumer facing Sunwing App which will be deployed in the coming months.
Comments
