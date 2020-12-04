More Than Half of Canadians Want to Travel in 2021
Tour Operator December 04, 2020
As the holiday season begins, new research commissioned by Sunwing shows a growing appetite among Canadians for receiving the gift of a vacation experience.
The survey uncovered that more than half (55%) of Canadians would like to receive the gift of a future vacation or travel certificate this holiday season. What’s more, of those respondents, nine-in-ten (89%) indicated they would be interested in being gifted an all inclusive getaway. The survey was conducted by Sunwing among members of the Angus Reid Forum between November 16-17, 2020, with a representative sample of 1,507 Canadians, in both English and French.
“Our research shows that many Canadians would love to receive the gift of a future vacation experience this holiday season,” said Samantha Taylor, Chief Marketing Officer of Sunwing Travel Group. “Sunwing is helping Canadians make giving the gift of a sunny getaway easy with a wide range of packages at unbeatable prices, so our customers can experience a truly unforgettable vacation to the tropics under our wing.”
Additional survey insights include:
- 18-34 year olds were most interested in receiving a future travel gift, with 59% of respondents in that age bracket indicating they would be open to being gifted a future vacation or travel certificate this holiday season;
- Respondents from Alberta (64%), British Columbia (58%) and Quebec (57%) were most interested in receiving a vacation gift this holiday season;
- Among 35-54 year olds who said they wanted to receive a future vacation gift this holiday season, 93% said they would want an all inclusive vacation;
- Among Ontarians who said they wanted to receive a vacation gift this holiday season, 93% indicated they would like to receive an all inclusive getaway.
Canadians can check everyone off their gift list with packages tailored towards all travel styles, whether they’re shopping for a romantic retreat or an adventure-filled getaway. Those looking for the perfect gift can also take advantage of impressive savings on vacation packages throughout the month of December.
Customers who book a future getaway can travel with peace of mind, knowing that the highest Canadian standards are in place throughout their entire vacation experience with the Safe with Sunwing commitment. Developed under the advisement of global healthcare leader Medcan, the program is in place every step of the way, from the moment travellers check-in at the airport to their transfers, their time in destination and their journey home, making for a safe and unforgettable getaway to the tropics.
