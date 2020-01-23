Luxury Gold Releases Top 10 Exclusive Immersive Experience for 2020
Tour Operator Soheila Hakimi January 22, 2020
Luxury Gold, a global leaders in luxury travel with nearly 100 years of expertise, released a list of their Top 10 Immersive Experience for 2020 yesterday. Known for their collection of award-winning journeys guided by a Travelling Concierge, Luxury Gold offers travellers a ‘journey beyond the ordinary’, with exclusive VIP Experiences including curated itineraries centered around exceptional dining, relaxation and luxury hotels in some of the world’s most spectacular destinations.
“Always in the pursuit of excellence, the experiences we curate are designed to be enriching in destinations that are culturally distinct,” shares Ulla Hefel Böhler, Luxury Gold’s Global CEO. “We’re bringing back the golden era of travel with our unparalleled wealth of expertise and as we have committed to supporting our trusted Travel Advisors, our journeys offer the competitive advantage needed for those who sell luxury travel.”
After consulting consumer research and The 2020 Virtuoso Luxe Report (the worldwide leader in luxury escorted journeys) Luxury Gold was able to compile its Top 10 Exclusive Immersive Experience for 2020 following its findings. According to their research, ‘the luxury traveller seeks unexpected experiences and exclusive encounters with influential changemakers of the world, profound experiences that lead to increased emotional intelligence, local connections, and culinary escapades that offer more than just a taste of local cuisine’ in 2020.
Now Available for the 2020 booking season, here are Luxury Gold’s Top 10 immersive experiences:
1. Cook an authentic Italian meal in a Tuscan villa - enjoy a culinary masterclass
at the elegant Villa Dianella in Tuscany followed by a delicious and traditional lunch with wine. Experience it on: Luxury Gold’s 12-day Ultimate Italy.
2. Meet the niece of Gabriel Garcia Marquez and learn about his life and literature - Spend time with the niece of literary great, Gabriel Garcia Marquez (1927 - 2014) in Cartagena, Colombia. Known as one of the greatest writers of the 20th century Marquez was awarded the Nobel Prize for Literature in 1982 for his most remarkable work – One Hundred Years of Solitude. Experience it on: Luxury Gold’s 10-day Art, Culture & Cuisine of Colombia.
3. Taste Delhi's famous street food - explore Old Delhi with a renowned chef on a foodie walking tour and learn an expert’s view on the various flavours, ingredients, and dishes. Experience it on: Luxury Gold’s 13-day Imperial Rajasthan.
4. Experience the spectacular views of Mount Fuji - clients have the option to choose between a visit to the Icchiku Kubota Art Museum where they can explore the textile art, traditional tea room and spectacular views of Mount Fuji or experience the panoramic ropeway, Kachi-Kachi-Yama. Experience it on: Luxury Gold’s 11-day Majestic Japan.
5. Meet esteemed author, Trevor White - author of Alfie (based on the Lord Mayor of Dublin between 1930 and 1939) hosts an after-hours visit to The Little Museum of Dublin and offers guests an inside look into his life as a Dubliner. Clients also receive a signed copy of his book. Experience it on: Luxury Gold’s 20-day Castles and Kingdoms.
6. Discover the wild side of the Swiss Alps - clients have the option to choose between joining a nature guide for a beautiful mountain walk about or learning about local wildlife in St. Moritz, Switzerland, known to be the go-to for Alpine tourism. Guests learn about unique animals like marmots, red deer and the golden eagle directly from a wildlife expert. Experience it on: Luxury Gold’s 10-day Majestic Switzerland.
7. Uncover the secrets of Château de Vaux-le-Vicomte - visit the largest privately-owned château in France. Escorted by the estate’s lead gardener, guests see the impressive flower beds, timeless statues and decorated fountains across the vast land. Experience it on: Luxury Gold’s 10-day French Vogue.
8. Meet Bob Nadkarni, owner of The Maze - Rio de Janeiro’s greatest cultural treasures come to life on Luxury Gold’s Grand South America journey and guests have the chance to meet the local club owner who created the most renowned jazz club in all of South America, The Maze. Bob Nadkarni joins clients as they explore a different side of Rio while visiting a favela. Experience it on: Luxury Gold’s 23-day Grand South America.
9. Explore Graceland, the VIP way - Discover the home of Elvis Presley with a private, after-hours visit with a Local Expert and learn about the profound effect Elvis had on America’s popular culture. Following the visit, guests sit down for an evening to remember over dinner and wine inside the Presley Motors Automobile Museum. Experience it on: Luxury Gold’s 14-day The Sumptuous Soul of America.
10. Visit the iconic Old Cataract Hotel in Aswan - Guests enjoy a taste of history at the Old Cataract Hotel in Aswan, as they experience colonial-style high tea on the terrace where Agatha Christie once settled and used as a muse to write her renowned novel, Death on the Nile. Experience it on: Luxury Gold’s 7-day Elegance of Egypt.
