Last Chance to Register for Air Canada Vacations Virtual Product Launch
Tour Operator August 24, 2020
Air Canada Vacations recently announced its first ever virtual Product Launches to celebrate the 2020/2021 Sun Collection brochure.
Travel professionals from across the country are invited to join in on the fun on August 28, 2020, from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. ET.
Agents can register to attend by clicking here.
The Air Canada Vacations virtual event taking place on Friday August 28th will offer exclusive benefits for those in attendance:
- Opportunities to win one of many amazing prizes, from our supplier partners! Including a chance to win one of the grand prizes provided by Sandals and Beaches Resorts or Bahia Principe Hotels and Resorts
- Exclusive Bonus commission offer for agents that attend the event. Agents can download the flyer with full details at our Air Canada Vacations Booth! You must attend to qualify!
- A special presentation on the newest Sun Collection Air Canada Vacations presented by our Managing Director, Nino Montagnese, and Updates from our Air Canada Vacations Sales Team, Marigold Frontuna, Erminia Nigro, Guy Marchand and Judy Munden
Interact and gather information from over 70 industry supplier partners in both French and English. Throughout the day agents can chat directly with suppliers, watch videos, learn about the latest destinations and products, as well as download the most recent collateral and brochures in their very own virtual briefcase.In addition to our exclusive Travel Agent event, Air Canada Vacations is allowing travel agents to invite their customers to attend a dedicated Virtual Travel Show taking place on Saturday August 29, 2020, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. ET. With the collaboration of Air Canada Vacations’ trade partners, customers will have the opportunity to gather information on their dream vacation and hear from top suppliers in the industry. During the show, customers can contact their travel agent to take advantage of amazing savings on their next vacation.
Travellers can register to attend by clicking here.
