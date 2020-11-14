Kirk Talks Travel: November 17 with Sunwing on Location From Cancun
Tour Operator November 14, 2020
Join TravelPulse Canada on Tuesday, November 17 at 12:30pm ET for a very special edition of our Facebook Live series as we speak with Sunwing's VP of Retail Sales Deana Murphy and Dave Wright, Director of Sales, Ontario from beautiful Cancun.
John Kirk will speak with Murphy and Wright who will be on location at the spectacular Royalton Chic, one of the many Royalton deals offered as the company celebrates its return to the skies earlier this week.
At 1:30pm ET, TravelPulse Quebec's Catherine Maisonneuve will speak with Lyne Chayer, General Manager for Sunwing Quebec.
Any questions can be sent to TravelPulse Canada in advance at canada@travelpulse.com.
