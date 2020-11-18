Kirk Talks Travel - from the Rooftop Bar Royalton Chic with Sunwing
It was an FB Live that made us all long for our days of travel.
TravelPulse Canada spoke with Sunwing’s VP Retail Deana Murphy and Dave Wright, Sales Director, Ontario and Atlantic, Tuesday afternoon who were on a rooftop at the beautiful Royalton Chic Suites in Cancun.
Murphy and Wright gave us a firsthand look at the new travel protocols they experienced themselves for the first time since the pandemic grounded us all.
Murphy says the check in process is very easy with their Sunwing app and using the apps now required for travelling - ArriveCAN, Customs Declaration, and in their case, the Mexico Health Screening app - made things seamless.
“The airport was beautiful, no lineups, and ample staff to assist all of our customers and guests in the new process,” explains Murphy. “Just last week, we launched the Sunwing Ambassador team in Montreal and Toronto which has an additional 6 staff who have been fully trained just to help with the new procedures.”
Sunwing is seeing an increase in group bookings, both rescheduled and new, as well as travelers who are staying for extended periods of time.
“We’re seeing bookings for much further out. A lot of wedding groups; some who have rebooked and reschedule and lots of new ones. There’s also lots of last minute travel happening. The 14 day quarantine isn’t ideal for everyone but for those who can make it work are doing a workcation. Our loads have been very good the last few weeks.”
“There are more 2, 3 4 week-ers booking than we’ve seen in years.”
Murphy and Wright say all protocols are followed very strictly. Masks are required in transfers, which have a maximum occupancy. Temperatures are checked, hand sanitizing stations are everywhere. And under the new rules, transfer workers are no longer able to assist with loading your luggage, and spray all luggage with a disinfectant before loading into the vehicle.
Check in at the hotels are seamless as well, with the bulk being done in advance at the transfer. Once again, temperatures are checked on arrival and sanitizer is provided.
Murphy says that there are approximately 200 hotels along the beach currently open, of which most are operating at 50% or more capacity.
Buffets are still open, though they look much different. Guests are no longer allowed to serve themselves and instead have servers fully masked and gloved, to assist. Portions are also individually wrapped, including fruit.
Pool bars are open and properly distanced, though Murphy suggests Canadians would likely be spreading out on the beach anyway.
“There are signs encouraging people to get their drink and then go to a big beautiful area and enjoy.”
