John Kirk Talks Travel with Transat's Nicole Bursey
Tour Operator September 11, 2020
Staying strong, together is one way to weather this pandemic, as Transat resumed operations in late July. John Kirk talks with Nicole Bursey, Transat's Commercial Director about the company's current operations and the great desire overall for a fast recovery. Bursey says agents have many tools in their toolkit and are doing an amazing job of talking with clients and explaining the new protocols.
