John Kirk and Bruce Poon Tip of G Adventures: A Timely Travel Chat

Tour Operator G Adventures Jim Byers March 05, 2021

John Kirk and Bruce Poon Tip

Vaccines are coming. And there’s a great deal of pent-up demand for travel. But there's also plenty of controversy in Canada about quarantine hotels, airline bailouts and travel shaming.

TravelPulse Canada Editor in Chief John Kirk sat down virtually with Bruce Poon Tip of G Adventures to chat about what’s on the horizon for travel. You can check out the video here.

Poon Tip said G Adventures has been running group tips in Europe, Costa Rica and North Africa, and that he thinks millennials and vaccinated seniors could start travelling relatively soon.

“People are super eager to travel,” he said. “They’re just waiting for the right opportunity.”

In a wide-ranging interview, Poon tip also touched on Canada’s controversial hotel quarantine program, a potential bailout for Air Canada and other Canadian airlines, travel shaming, the idea of vaccine passports. He also has thoughts about when the big travel rebound will actually take place.

Tune in for an insightful, engaging chat.

