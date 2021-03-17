Intrepid Unveils Premium Adventures
Tour Operator March 17, 2021
Intrepid has unveiled a new range of Intrepid Premium tour to appeal to high-end travellers, featuring hand-picked accommodations, private transportation, train journeys and an array of signature exclusive experiences.
With over 70 new trips in 40 countries available for departures starting in January 2022, Intrepid Premium gives travellers a more sustainable choice for high-end adventures. The signature feature stays range from a cave hotel in Cappadocia, Turkey to an eco-lodge in Uganda’s Bwindi Impenetrable Forest. Signature experiences include a sand dune dinner under the stars in Pushkar, India and a community stay in Peru that includes a visit with the Ese Eja peoples, an indigenous community considered the stewards of the Peruvian rainforest.
As the world’s largest travel B Corp, and the only tour operator in the world with verified science-based climate targets, responsible travel will be a core focus of Intrepid Premium trips. Most accommodations are locally owned and many of the properties use renewable and alternative energy sources. A selection of trips will also visit social enterprise projects that are working to promote gender equality, animal welfare, environmental sustainability, and economic empowerment. As with all Intrepid Travel tours, the Premium range is 100% carbon offset and designed to have a low environmental footprint and a positive impact on local communities.
“With our aim to become a world leader in sustainable, experience-rich travel, we identified that many of our customers were seeking a higher-end product with purpose,” says James Thornton, CEO of Intrepid Travel. “As we continue to prepare for a gradual and sustainable recovery, we saw Premium as an opportunity to build a new style of tour that ensure local communities truly benefit from high-value tourism. We wanted to show that a premium product can also deliver on a premium purpose,” he adds.
Led by Intrepid Travel’s most experienced tour leaders, the range features itineraries like:
- 13-DAY PREMIUM VIETNAM & CAMBODIA (from $4,615 CAD per person)
Travel from Hanoi to Siem Reap on a premium adventure throughout Southeast Asia. Signature experiences include a photography coach at Angkor Wat and a candlelit dinner on deck on Ha Long Bay. Travellers will also dine at three incredible hospitality training restaurants (including Friends-International and KOTO), which support marginalized youth to build a better future.
- NINE-DAY PREMIUM PERU (from $4,415 CAD per person)
A memorable trip for far more than Machu Picchu. Travel deep into the Amazon jungle to a lodge where you’ll meet the Ese Eja peoples during a community stay. Travellers will learn about traditional life in the Peruvian Amazon while contributing directly to local employment. l will also experience the vibrancy of Lima, indulging in an amazing culinary experience at one of the best rated restaurants in Peru.
- 15-DAY PREMIUM MOROCCO IN DEPTH (from $4,365 CAD per person)
Energetic cities give way to wild deserts and soaring peaks on this Premium adventure through Morocco. Get to know the Moroccan way of life as you travel with a local leader and expert guides, visit a local home for dinner in Fes, enjoy tea with an Amazigh (Berber) family in the Dades Valley and meet the women of the Tawesna social enterprise in Ait Benhaddou.
The Premium product range has been developed over the past six months as Intrepid continues to reimagine their business for a post-pandemic world. The premium product strongly aligns with Intrepid’s focus on rebuilding responsibly, as many global travellers who are searching for a more comfortable adventure travel experience now have the choice of a more sustainable option.
All Intrepid trips operate under Safe Travel protocols developed and endorsed by the World Travel & Tourism Council. Travellers can also book with confidence with Intrepid’s newly introduced Flexible bookings policy.
For more information on Intrepid Premium, visit www.intrepidtravel.com/premium
For more information on Peru, Vietnam
For more Tour Operator News
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS