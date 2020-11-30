Intrepid Travel Boosts "Buy Local" Program in Morocco
Tour Operator Jim Byers November 30, 2020
As the holiday season approaches—forecasted to boost already record-high sales for big-box retailers—Intrepid Travel, the world’s largest B Corp adventure travel company, is supporting Local Purse to reimagine the online shopping experience for Canadians by connecting local artisans around the globe with online shoppers to promote and empower small businesses and local artisans, who otherwise wouldn’t have the resources to attract online shoppers.
This year, as COVID has limited shoppers’ in-store visits and eschewed the traditional shopping experience, consumers have been forced to purchase more online, an already booming industry. The mass online consumerism movement during the pandemic has made large, online corporations richer—with Amazon and Walmart making a combined $133 billion and online-only retailer Wayfair reporting 80 per cent revenue increase in 2020—while local businesses are being forced to shutdown or declare bankruptcy, at an alarming rate.
In December, Local Purse and Intrepid Travel will launch two pilot online shopping experiences, where consumers will interact with local artisans in Marrakech, any purchased items will be shipped to their door. The online shopping experiences include:
Marrakech Spice and Wellness Experience (approx. $16 CAD) - December 8 at 7 a.m. EST: Shop from Abdeljalil Raqas, a Marrakech native, who runs Koutoubia Herbal, a small shop in the medina selling Morocco’s most-treasured products. Gift traditional, natural skincare products this season, as Abdeljalil will introduce you to locally made Argan-based skincare, perfume, Hamam and spa products as well as herbs and spices.
Traditional Moroccan Berber Rug Experience (approx. $16 CAD) - December 9 at 7 a.m. EST: Aziz Mejbar was born and raised in Fez but moved to Marrakech 35 years ago. He started his own rug store, Dar Mjber, six years ago. Learn the story behind the historic, memorable rug you’re purchasing, the rugs are sourced from different tribes from all over Morocco and handmade by the women of the tribes, ensuring employment for women in rural communities.
Both tours visit AlNour, a social enterprise that offers artisan skills training programs and childcare for disabled women to help them attain a sustainable livelihood. Ensuring the money goes directly into locals’ hands, all proceeds go directly to the NGOs, local guides and artisans that consumers purchase from.
For travel advisors, supporting local countries, which they may have visited or sent travellers, is becoming increasingly important, as we realize that travel has the unparalleled ability to support and empower local communities.
For more Tour Operator News
More by Jim Byers
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS