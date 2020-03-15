Intrepid Cancels Most Trips Through April 30; G Adventures, Too
Tour Operator Jim Byers March 15, 2020
Intrepid Group is suspending Intrepid Travel and Peregrine Adventures tours globally from Monday March 16 until Thursday April 30, 2020. Australia tours will continue, however.
Customers booked to travel on an Intrepid Travel or Peregrine Adventures tour during this time will receive a credit valued at 110%, which will be valid for two years.
Intrepid Travel and Peregrine Adventure tours that are currently operating will continue until April 3, 2020. Any customers that opt to leave their tour early will receive a credit for the remainder of their itinerary.
The only *exception is to Intrepid’s Australia tours, which at this stage, will go ahead as planned.
CEO James Thornton says that the decision to suspend Intrepid Group’s global operations comes as a result of the increasing number of national and international travel restrictions that have been announced by governments in the past 48 hours.
“The rapid spread of Coronavirus and subsequent travel shutdowns has created a situation which is unlike anything that Intrepid has seen in our 31 years in business. We have now made the difficult decision to pause our global operations until the end of April,” says Thornton.
“The health and wellbeing of our customers, our people, and the local communities that we visit is our priority. As a responsible travel company, we look forward to resuming trips when we can once again operate trips that benefit both our travelers and the people they visit along the way.”
For more information, please visit https://www.intrepidtravel.com/covid19 or https://www.peregrineadventures.com/covid19
G Adventures also is suspending its tours through the end of April.
Due to the evolving COVID-19 global pandemic, G Adventures has taken the difficult but necessary decision to suspend all tours departing between 16 March and 30 April 2020. The safety and security of our travellers and staff is our top priority and this is a precautionary measure to protect our people at this time.
Any traveller booked on a tour departing between 16 March and 30 April 2020 will be eligible for a 110% travel credit of all land services, including pre or post nights and transfers, which can be used on any tour departing within the next two years. G Adventures will be proactively notifying all travellers regarding their tour suspension and are advising travellers with flight bookings to contact their insurance and air provider directly for details on refunds or relaxed cancellations policies.
Any tours already in operation or due to depart before 16 March 2020 will run as scheduled. Select itineraries will be disrupted and G Adventures will notify these travellers to offer a pro-rata travel credit for the remainder of their tour experience.
We understand that some travellers may have the desire to return home early so are offering travellers the option to either continue with their tour as planned or to leave the tour early with a pro-rata travel credit for the remaining days of the land portion of their trip.
G Adventures would like to thank its global community of travellers, agents and partners around the world for their commitment in these times of uncertainty. As pioneers of community tourism, we still believe travel can be the world's greatest form of wealth distribution. As much as we have a commitment to our travellers, we have a commitment to the local communities tourism benefits, and we hope to be able to return to them as soon as it is safe to do so.
Travellers and agents with questions are asked to contact our sales team by telephone or email at the following numbers / email:
Toll-free, North America only: 1 877 277 9854
From the UK: 0344 272 0000
From Australia: 1 300 796 618
From Outside North America, Australia and the UK: +1 416 260 0999
Email: experience@gadventures.com
Last week, the Globus family of brands – comprising Globus, Cosmos, Monograms and Avalon Waterways – announced that it is voluntarily suspending travel to all destinations departing until April 30, 2020. For travellers affected by the suspension, the company has also unveiled a NEW Peace of Mind plan.
This Peace of Mind plan provides Globus family of brands’ travellers booked to depart from now through April 30, 2020 the freedom to reschedule their vacation in 2020, 2021 or 2022 to any destination, with any of the Globus family of brands, without incurring cancellation fees. The Plan also offers travellers an additional credit of Cdn $50 to $200 per person (depending on which brand they originally booked with) when they reschedule their plans.
“We recognize that travellers are faced with a great deal of uncertainty right now, and we are committed to helping them through this situation with the right options, adequate time and high levels of attention and consideration,” said Scott Nisbet, president and CEO of the Globus family of brands. “We are doing our best to cater to each and every traveller and help them feel confident in their decision to explore the world with us.”
For details, please click on the corresponding company links: - Globus – https://www.globusjourneys.ca/travel-update/ - Cosmos – https://www.cosmos.ca/travel-update/ - Monograms – https://monograms.ca/travel-update/ - Avalon Waterways – https://www.avalonwaterways.ca/avalon-assurance/
