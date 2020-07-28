Insight Vacations Launches Small, Private Group Trips
Tour Operator Insight Vacations Jim Byers July 28, 2020
Today, Insight Vacations, the worldwide leader in premium guided holidays, is pleased to announce its brand new launch of small, private group journeys for 12+ guests that are part of its Autumn, Winter, Spring (AWS) itineraries to Europe and the Eastern Mediterranean.
Guests can now create their own travel bubble on their selected AWS journey with the new Private Group Option for an added benefit of exclusivity to their premium journey, and select from 38 specific itineraries included in the 2020/2021 AWS collection of journeys. The new offering was developed as the brand innovates in the industry, keeping guests’ well-being and comfort in mind while truly understanding the current traveller’s needs around much-needed re-connecting with their families and friends in a post-COVID-19 world.
The new Small Private Group Option will be available in destinations that are expected to make a strong comeback throughout Europe like Switzerland, Italy, Spain and Portugal, and in Egypt, Morocco, Israel, Jordan as well as Canada. Also included are Christmas market journeys, as guest feedback has indicated a strong interest in travel during the Christmas holidays this year, more than ever before. Further, guests can change their travel plans up to 30 days before the departure of their journey as part of Insight’s flexibility promise.
For Insight’s Small Private Group journeys from 12 guests onward, there is an additional surcharge on the original price of the trip based on the group size: from 12-15 guests, a +30% surcharge will apply; from 16-19 guests there will be a +20% surcharge; from 20-25 guests a +10% surcharge will apply but from 26 guests onward, there will be no surcharge.
“We’re seeing travel starting to make a comeback and in 2021, we anticipate the rise of multi-generational travel with clients yearning to reconnect again with their loved ones and extended family members and friends,” said Brad Ford, president of Insight Vacations Canada. “To help our guests travel in the most comfortable way possible, we wanted to introduce the Private Group Option for smaller and more intimate group travel. We’ll also be able to tailor-make trips for clients who would like enhanced personalization and specific experiences where we take care of all the details,” Ford said.
In addition to the added value for guests with the Small Private Group option, Insight will continue prioritizing its guests’ well-being and peace of mind in a post-COVID-19 world. The award-winning brand has put numerous new measures in place to elevate its hygiene standards and protocols to adapt to the new world. Furthermore, The Travel Corporation’s specific Peace of Mind promise is outlined here and indicates the comfort guests are offered by knowing that the company, under which Insight Vacations operates, is financially secure and financially sound. To ensure guests can take their dearest friends and family of any age on a private journey with utmost reassurance, clients will have dedicated team members available throughout the experience to guarantee well-being protocols are being met. This will include a passionate Travel Director as well as the experienced driver of Insight’s motorcoach where guests will be physically distanced with ample personal space and comfort thanks to Insight Vacations’ uniquely customized motorcoaches.
Insight’s Private Group Option is available on 2020 - 2021 AWS journeys starting from December 2020 and includes incredible Insight Experiences that will remind guests about the power of travel and complete sensory experiences, such as:
Reconnect with the traditional flavours of Spain and Portugal
Support female economic empowerment of local artisans in Jordan
Witness the majesty of a three-story Christmas tree in Switzerland’s magical Christmas markets
Learn about life as a local Christmas market stallholder in Munich
Travel Advisors are encouraged to book their clients on these magical journeys as early as possible as space is limited. For more information, contact your local Sales Manager or visit https://www.insightvacations.com/ca/trip-styles/private-groups#ViewMore1.
