Insight Vacations Launches new 2021-2022 Europe and Beyond Collection
Tour Operator October 22, 2020
Insight Vacations (www.insightvacations.com), the award-winning leader in premium escorted journeys, is thrilled to launch its new 2021-2022 Europe & Beyond collection with 120 immersive itineraries and over 100 unique Insight Experiences across Europe, Africa and Asia.
Travel advisors are invited to “discover the new blue” and build back their business with all the innovations Insight has introduced, including seamless travels and magic moments offered through the launch of the new Make Travel Matter Experiences available on 30 per cent of itineraries which aim to advance 11 of the UN’s Global Goals; unique trips and engaging experiences; new Small Group Departures with a maximum of 24 guests and Small Private Groups allowing guests to travel privately on any existing journey with as little as 12 guests; a new Well-Being Director who will provide assistance during guests’ travels; new well-being protocols and hygiene standards developed with the World Travel & Tourism Council (WTTC) and the World Health Organization (WHO); and the Peace of Mind Promise, assuring guests that they can book with confidence.
With all these new enhancements in place, travel advisors can book their clients on departures in 2021 and 2022, whenever they are ready to travel.
In celebration of the Europe & Beyond launch, Insight is offering Early Payment Discounts, meaning clients who book a journey for 2021 and pay in full before December 17th, 2020 will be able to save 10% and for 2022 online preview offerings, they can save 12.5% if booked and paid by the same date. Travel advisors are also encouraged to recommend booking early to their clients for the greatest selection of journeys. Insight has also provided added flexibility by offering a reduced deposit of $99 per person (regularly $200) and a 30-day refund guarantee on their guided trips. Further, they will give guests the flexibility to change their booking up to 30 days prior to the departure of their trip.
“Discover the new blue is about offering Travel Advisors innovations to help with business development and with the launch of our new Small Group Departures, they have the opportunity to travel even more comfortably on these trips designed to host a maximum of 24 guests," said Brad Ford, president of Insight Vacations Canada. "In addition, those wanting to travel exclusively with friends and family can book a Small Private Group for 12-plus guests."
Clients can view the full collection of these 120 itineraries including the following three new premium journeys guided by expertly-trained Travel Directors here: https://www.insightvacations.com/ca/vacation-finder/2021-2022-europe-and-beyond.
Great new trips include:
Undiscovered Ireland
Country Roads of Andalucia
Christmas Markets of Austria, Croatia & Slovenia
