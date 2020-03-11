Insight Vacations Launches Autumn, Winter and Spring Collection for 2020-21
Tour Operator Insight Vacations March 11, 2020
Insight Vacations, the global leader of premium guided journeys, is thrilled to launch its brand new Autumn, Winter and Spring collection for the 2020-2021 season offering magical experiences across Europe and Britain, the Ancient Civilizations and for the first time ever, the USA, with five added journeys.
Travel advisors are encouraged to help clients discover Insight’s unique Autumn, Winter and Spring journeys and highlight the incredible benefits of travel during the secret seasons including: exceptional value, fewer crowds and witness natural phenomena outside of summer months while enjoying ideal temperatures. By booking early, clients access the best deals possible and have the greatest choice of journeys and departure dates. If booked and paid in full by August 27, 2020, guests take advantage of the 5% Early Payment Discount. Past guests also save an additional 5% with Insight Vacations’ Past Guest Discount with their Club Bon Voyage membership.
“To experience the beauty of the seasons in all their glory, we invite our loyal Travel Advisors to educate their clients about the magic of off-season travel and our incredible Autumn, Winter and Spring experiences available,” says Brad Ford, President of Insight Vacations Canada. “Clients can explore spectacular Scandinavia, festive Christmas Markets and timeless destinations like Turkey, Egypt, Jordan, India, Sri Lanka, and Nepal for even more intimate moments during the secret seasons," Ford concludes.
Insight’s 2020 - 2021 Seasons collection includes five new USA journeys: New England’s Fall Foliage, Enchanting Canyonlands, Great Western American Adventure, Best of California, Desert Escapes of California & Arizona as part of the brand-new USA additions. Below are samples of the magical Insight Experiences clients can book, all part of Insight’s Autumn, Winter and Spring brochure.
