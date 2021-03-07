Insight Vacations Celebrates Women's Day With New Women-Only Tour
March 07, 2021
In celebration of International Women’s Day, Insight Vacations, the worldwide leader in premium guided journeys, is thrilled to launch a new 12-day itinerary, Venice & The Croatian Coast, A Women’s-Only Tour as part of its Wander Women series of journeys created for women, by women.
The trip will take place in summer 2022 and will offer enriching travel experiences that cater to the diverse interests of female travellers and introduce guests to inspiring women in communities across Croatia. The first women’s-only trip, Inspirational India was launched last year and is set to depart in October 2021, which has booking availability.
The Croatia journey includes three new #MakeTravelMatter Experiences designed to uplift local women in their communities and ensure Insight’s travels are used as a force for good while supporting the United Nations’ Global Goals.
With this year’s International Women’s Day theme being #ChooseToChallenge, Insight calls out gender bias and inequality. The company is celebrating women’s achievements by helping to create an inclusive world through experiences that connect guestss with women artisans, entrepreneurs, business and community leaders as well as by hiring women Travel Directors, Local Experts, Coach Drivers, Experiences Hosts, etc.
Also, TreadRight ‘Planet’ Ambassador and environmentalist, Céline Cousteau will be a special guest on the Croatia trip. She helps amplify women’s achievements as a documentary filmmaker and director.
“More than 50 per cent of the global workforce in our industry are women and female travellers are yearning for uplifting and immersive experiences. On this International Women’s Day, we #ChooseToChallenge by seeking out and celebrating women’s successes with local female trailblazers, artisans and community leaders whom we visit and support across the globe,” says Ulla Hefel Böhler, Global CEO for Insight Vacations. “Our newest Wander Women Croatia journey will highlight our meaningful #MakeTravelMatter Experiences where like-minded female guests can personally connect with outstanding local women and spend time with our inspiring TreadRight ‘Planet’ Ambassador, Céline Cousteau."
This special women’s-only guided tour is available with limited space as a single departure date, so guests are encouraged to book early to secure their spot.
Venice & The Croatian Coast, A Women’s-Only Tour – 12 days (Departing summer 2022)
The new journey begins in Venice and ventures across the scenic Dalmatian coast, with Make Travel Matter Experiences on almost every day of the trip. Below are some examples:
New Make Travel Matter Experience: Fonda Fish Farm in Piran, Slovenia
Guests will travel to Slovenia and meet Irena Fonda, a renowned and award-winning molecular biologist who is carrying out important conservation work in the protection of indigenous species of the Golf of Piran. They will join her on a short boat ride to visit her family’s fish farm and learn about the breeding of the highest quality sustainable sea bass.
New Make Travel Matter Experience: DEšA Regional Centre, Dubrovnik
Guests will visit the workshop of DEšA (humanitarian and peace organization), founded in 1993. DESA helps women and their families, including refugees, better cope with various hardships and challenges, by promoting traditional cuisine and small handicrafts through their workshop.
New Make Travel Matter Experience: AR Art Studio, Gruda Croatia
In the heart of the Konvale region, guests will meet passionate artist, Antonia Ruskovoc Radonic, at her studio, who is working to preserve the local silk traditions and embroidery techniques originating in the 15th century. She is also hosting various educational programs and is helping to re-introduce men’s and women’s traditional folk costumes.
Make Travel Matter Experience: Tara Community Centre, Plitvice Croatia
In the stunning Plitvice Lakes area, travellers will learn about women’s economic empowerment in the region and meet the hardworking women of the Tara Community Centre who create traditional handicrafts, enabling employment and community engagement. The collective consists mostly of older women, many of whom were refugees. They are keen to educate visitors about their local traditions and share their personal stories.
