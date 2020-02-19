Insight Vacations and Luxury Gold Launch Early 2021 Preview
Insight Vacations and Luxury Gold, the award-winning global leaders in premium and luxury escorted journeys have released their 2021 Preview Collection earlier than ever before due to client demand.
Guests are provided an amazing offer only available for a limited time to travel to Europe and beyond in 2021 with unbeatable 2020 prices. Clients can book now and pay only a deposit starting at $200 to take advantage of the Preview Price Guarantee on the widest selection of journeys and departures. Insight Vacations’ Preview destinations include Europe, the Ancient Civilizations and USA & Canada, while Luxury Gold’s Preview includes Europe and Britain.
Travel advisors can encourage their clients to book with confidence and know that if the prices of the sister brands’ trips increase, both companies will honour the preview price and if the prices go down, they will refund the difference. Clients can take advantage and save with the Preview Price Guarantee by booking and paying in full by September 15, 2020. They can also save 10% with the Early Payment Discount. In addition, past guests can save an extra 5% across certain trips and departures.
“We listened to our clients’ feedback and we have launched our 2021 Preview earlier than ever before, offering the opportunity to lock down the best prices and travel in comfort and style with ease of mind,” said Brad Ford, President of Insight Vacations and Luxury Gold Canada. “Our most popular smaller-group journeys from across Europe and beyond sell out fast and our loyal Travel Advisors can encourage clients to book early to secure their space on their preferred journey and departure dates with our Preview Price Guarantee.”
Clients can view the complete collection of the Europe and beyond 2021 Preview itineraries and get up close and personal with over 70 magical Insight Experiences and Luxury Gold’s exclusive VIP Experiences including:
Authentic Insight Experiences
Easy Pace Spain
On this 10-day immersive journey to Spain’s three most diverse and cultural cities including Barcelona and Madrid, clients will explore San Sebastien’s renowned culinary scene. They will join an expert foodie guide and indulge in the Basque version of tapas by visiting the most popular local pinxtos bars around the charming old town.
Sicily In Depth with Malta Option
This unforgettable 11-day journey explores the rich cultural legacy of this stunning island. Guests will enjoy an exclusive Insight Experience in Trapani, meeting the owner of a local farm and strolling through the olive groves. They will also sample some of Sicily’s freshest olive oil with a wine tasting followed by a delicious light lunch of regional specialties.
New England’s Fall Foliage
During this 8-day picturesque journey from Boston to Portland, guests and nature lovers will view the spectacular autumn foliage along the White Mountains. They will also meet a naturalist guide in New Hampshire who will provide an insightful discussion on North World’s ecology and wildlife.
Luxury Gold VIP Experiences
Ultimate Italy
On this 12-day luxury escorted journey, clients will learn the secrets of the Venetian Republic during a private after-hours visit to the magnificent Doge’s Palace, a masterpiece of Gothic architecture. A Local Expert will discuss the Palazzo Ducale’s origins, art and culture.
Captivating Croatia & Montenegro
In Dubrovnik, guests will meet third-generation master jewellery makers, Matija and Giorgio Vierda, who incorporate ancient goldsmith techniques on this 12-day journey along the scenic Adriatic coastline. The Vierda family became renowned for their craftsmanship during the early 20th century and some of their historic pieces are found in the Ethnological Museum.
Timeless Scandinavia
This immersive 12-day small group journey showcases the spectacular beauty of Norway, Sweden and Denmark. While in Oslo, guests will have a memorable VIP Experience with an after-hours visit to the Holmenkollen Ski Jump Museum, located underneath the famous ski jump. Clients will explore 4,000 years of skiing history and enjoy the panoramic views of the city from the observation deck on top of the tower over cocktails.
