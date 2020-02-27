Globus Says Travel Industry Will Get Through Coronavirus Issue
Tour Operator Globus family of brands Jim Byers February 27, 2020
The coronavirus scare is presenting a challenge to the travel world, but officials at the Globus family of brands say travellers’ safety and security is their first order of business.
Globus representatives in Canada held a media breakfast on Thursday at the Hockey Hall of Fame and took the issue head-on, beginning their briefing with a lengthy discussion of the coronavirus issue.
Managing Director Stephanie Bishop told members of the travel trade media that the industry has been through many challenges over the years, including 9-11, SARS, the Gulf War and other events.
“We can’t take anything lightly,” she said. “We are monitoring very close the events that are happening.”
Globus officials have a “scrum” everyday to talk about important issues such as the virus. But she also said it’s important to “let calm prevail.”
Bishop said the company has cancelled its China tours through April, and that they’re monitoring the sudden increase in cases in Italy, which has led to a few phone calls.
Bishop said Globus has been able to move travellers to other tours when requested.
“The beauty is that we sell the world,” she said.
“We don’t have a crystal ball and we can’t tell you what will happen two weeks or two months from now,” Bishop explained. “There are a lot of moving parts in travel. For sure it’s going to dampen the Asia portfolio.”
However, she said Globus is monitoring the global situation on a daily basis.
“The travel sector is always the first business impacted when world events happen, but I’m also confident we’ll be the first to rebound.
“We’ll find a solution and we’ll do our very best,” Bishop said. “We’ve been around a long time (the company was started in 1928) and we always have contingency plans at the back end.”
Bishop cautioned travellers to make sure they have proper insurance, not just now but any time they take a trip.
The Globus Family of Brands includes Globus, Cosmos, Monograms and Avalon river cruises. Bishop and Chris Jones, Director, Marketing, said they wanted to dispel several myths about river cruising, touring and other elements of travel.
For example, they said, some folks think river cruising is “for older travellers who love statues and classical music.” That’s simply not true, as river cruises often attract young travellers who enjoy the increasing array of active excursions that Avalon offers its guests; everything from hiking into caves to taste French wines to canoeing on the Danube River.
“It’s not about age anymore, it’s about your interests,” Jones said.
Another myth is that coach touring is just for folks who want to follow someone carrying a little flag. Also not true, Bishop and Jones said.
“People want to learn, and touring allows choice and flexibility,” Bishop explained. That’s why Globus has an “undiscovered” series, where travellers enjoy “off beaten path” adventures in some of the world’s greatest destinations.
Yet another myth in the business is that all river cruises are the same, and that the only point of differentiation is price.
That’s not true, Jones pointed out. Avalon prides itself in the experiences it offers, and won the “Best Shore Excursions” Award from Cruise Critic this year. He also said they have new suites with panoramic views and that Cruise Critic has honoured Avalon with the “Best River Cruise Cabins” Award the past two years.
In addition, they have designed their ships so folks having dinner or enjoying time in their lounges have unobstructed views of the glorious scenery all around.
Jones and Bishop also noted that Globus works closely with travel agents. This year alone they’ll be taking 300 agents on Avalon cruises, and each of their 10 BDM’s in Canada will be taking nine or ten agents on a cruise this year.
They also explained how the Globus family of brands is working to provide jobs for women in Cambodia, which reduces the need for them to travel to nearby towns and risk being killed or injured by land mines left over from previous conflicts in the country. They also work to support ocean clean-up and have other environmentally friendly initiatives, including using bamboo utensils at their offices instead of plastic ones.
Globus began as a rowboat operation across Lake Lugano in Switzerland in 1928. It now offers more than 500 tours to 73 countries and all seven continents across its four brands.
They also have a ton of new itineraries for 2020, including a Grand Tulip Cruise of Holland and Belgium (Avalon), Highlights of Northern India (Cosmos), Scottish Highland Fling and Wild Tasmania (Globus) and Tropical Fiji (Monograms).
Here’s a brief look at the four companies in the Globus family of brands:
Globus has firstclass, fully-escorted vacations with 182 itineraries in 68 countries;
Cosmos has fullyescorted, value vacations with more free time than Globus and 126 itineraries in 64 countries;
Monograms offers independent packages with local hosts across 123 itineraries in 42 countries, and,
Avalon offers smallship river cruising in 20 countries, with 80 itineraries in all.
