Globus Family Suspends Travel Through April 30
Tour Operator Globus family of brands March 12, 2020
A tour operator and cruise company has joined the ranks of those cancelling trips due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
On Thursday, the Globus family of brands – comprising Globus, Cosmos, Monograms and Avalon Waterways – announced that it is voluntarily suspending travel to all destinations departing until April 30, 2020. For travellers affected by the suspension, the company has also unveiled a new Peace of Mind plan.
This Peace of Mind plan provides Globus family of brands’ travellers booked to depart from now through April 30, 2020 the freedom to reschedule their vacation in 2020, 2021 or 2022 to any destination, with any of the Globus family of brands, without incurring cancellation fees. The Plan also offers travellers an additional credit of Cdn $50 to $200 per person (depending on which brand they originally booked with) when they reschedule their plans.
“We recognize that travellers are faced with a great deal of uncertainty right now, and we are committed to helping them through this situation with the right options, adequate time and high levels of attention and consideration,” said Scott Nisbet, president and CEO of the Globus family of brands. “We are doing our best to cater to each and every traveller and help them feel confident in their decision to explore the world with us.”
For details, please click on the corresponding company links:
- Globus – https://www.globusjourneys.ca/travel-update/
- Cosmos – https://www.cosmos.ca/travel-update/
- Monograms – https://monograms.ca/travel-update/
- Avalon Waterways – https://www.avalonwaterways.ca/avalon-assurance/
For details, travel advisors can visit: https://agents.globusfamily.ca/safety-security/
