Globus Family of Brands: New Programs and "Six Reasons For Hope"
Tour Operator Globus family of brands Jim Byers November 18, 2020
The Globus Family of Brands is busy innovating and adapting to the new world of travel.
Globus has adjusted by adding new Canadian trips, more private tours and small-group options that give consumers added confidence about health and safety issues.
It’s been a difficult eight months, but Globus Family officials can see a rebound coming.
“The trends we’re seeing suggest that probably the second half of 2021 will be quite good,” Managing Director Stephanie Bishop told the media on a virtual chat on Wednesdayl
She also said the company has brought in strict health and safety programs to give consumers peace of mind when they travel.
“Travel with the Globus Family of Brands is fantastic and safe in 2021,” said Chris Jones, GFOB’s director of marketing.
Bishop said some customers who had trips booked for the first half of 2021 have moved them to the second part of the year, while others have postponed their holidays until 2022.
One opportunity for agents is that two-thirds of future travel credits for Globus Family of Brands companies have yet to be redeemed, which gives advisors great opportunities for future bookings.
Jones and Bishop said domestic travel is still going strong with Globus, and that they’ll be announcing more Canadian trips in the near future.
Another great option, they said, is to travel to tried-and-true destinations in the offseason.
“It’s a great way to avoid crowds, and you can save 40%,” Bishop said.
Here’s a look at the Globus Family of Brands’ “Six Reasons for Hope.”
Off-Season Escapes: Thinner Crowds, Thicker Wallets
Many people assume that summer is the best time to travel and explore the world. Wrong. The off-season temperatures, fewer crowds and better deals make November – March the best time to escape. In fact, Escapes by Globus – vacations featuring low season departures and great value (they are priced between 30 – 40% below other, high season itineraries) – offer a great option on travellers’ journey back.
Small-Group Discoveries: Small Groups, Big Experiences
Very few of us travel in isolation. Instead, when we explore the world, we share experiences with wayfarers from across the globe. In 2021, Globus and Cosmos are making their group experiences even smaller with Small-Group Discovery tours on all itineraries* in North America, Europe, Central & South America, Asia, Africa and select departures in the South Pacific. With an average of just 24 guests per tour departure, these Small-Group Discoveries promise room to roam while getting up-close and personal with fascinating places.
European Private Tours: Explore the Globe without the Rest of the World
Designed for parties from two to two dozen, Globus’ and Cosmos’ Private Touring program invites travellers to enjoy the benefits of taking a European tour, while handpicking their travel companions. Whether they’re interested in gathering a party of friends for an overdue reunion or are planning a multigenerational family affair, both Globus and Cosmos Private Tours in Europe invite travellers to enjoy the journey in a new, more intimate way with a dedicated Tour Director, private transportation and local guides, VIP sightseeing and greater flexibility.
Off-the-Beaten-Path Adventures: More to Discover in Places Less Travelled
On their journey back to travel, both Globus and Cosmos are inviting travellers to trade the roar of Rome for the tranquility of Tuscany; the clamor of city crowds for the calm of North America’s countryside; the sea of tourists for the quiet coasts of Scotland. To wander without worry, trek without trepidation and discover the space they need with “Undiscovered” tours in Italy, Great Britain, the Mediterranean and (new for 2021) North America.
On Your Own Exploration: A Better Way to Go
There are different ways to travel. People can choose to go with a group ... They can choose a do-it-yourself vacation... Or, they can choose something in-between. Something that’s better than going it alone. It’s called Monograms and there’s nothing else like it. And, there’s never been a better time to use Monograms and explore the world independently, WITH expert help. From vacation planning to on-trip logistics – including the services of an on-site Local Host – Monograms is with travellers every step of the way.
Boat-ique-Style Sailing: The Possibilities Are As Wide Open As the Views
River cruise travellers know it’s possible to cruise without a crowd, to explore new cultures with ease and sail in intimate settings. To enjoy the company of an expert Cruise Director, appealing crew-to-passenger ratios, seamless dock-and-go sightseeing. River cruising with Avalon Waterways is, quite simply, a picture-perfect way to see and explore the world … especially now!
