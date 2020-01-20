Globus Celebrates Agents and Gives a Chance to Win a Trip to NFLD
Globus family of brands, an award-winning tour operator with over 90 years of international travel expertise, hosted a lunch for travel industry partners and media last Friday, breaking bread and giving thanks for another great year in travel.
“We, our family, just wanted to say thank you for everything you do with us and thank you for everything you do throughout the year," said Stephanie Bishop managing director of Globus family of brands. “The reason why we have been able to grow the way we have and the way we will continue to grow is because of the people that we work with and that includes many of you.”
A member of Sustainable Travel International, Globus family brands has teams on the ground in more than 77 countries around the world and offers 511 different vacation programs available across 7 continents and 73 countries. Known for providing travellers once-in-a-lifetime experiences, the Globus family comprises of 4 brands: Globus fully escorted tours where a professional handles all the details, logistics and scheduling; Cosmos escorted value-brand tours that include a mix of excursions and free time; Avalon Waterways small elegant and innovative ship and river cruises with award-winning land programs led by expert local guides at port; and Monograms pre-planned itineraries for independent travellers that still provides choices of hotels.
As an extended thank you to travel agents across the nation, Globus family of brands announced days ago that they are hosting a giveaway in which one lucky Canadian travel agent can win 2 spots on a Globus escorted tour to Newfoundland and Labrador.
Currently, Globus offers two tours to Newfoundland – a 7 day Colorful Newfoundland and a 12 day Newfoundland & Labrador – with a total of 27 departures between June and September. The trip will be awarded to the agent who books the most passengers (in total) on the two itineraries by April 30. All they have to do is ensure they exceed their sales from last year and they could win the Colorful Newfoundland Tour.
Both Newfoundland and Labrador itineraries showcase the destinations dramatic scenery, compelling history, and include a visit to Gander, the temporary home to all of those thousands of 9/11 passengers that were stranded in Newfoundland, as featured in the hit musical Come From Away.
“We know that foreigners find Newfoundland and Labrador intriguing, but we’re so interested to see that Canadians far outnumber them on these tours,” shared Bishop. “It’s clear that we all want to visit this wonderfully welcoming province.”
