G Adventures Unveils New "Travel With Confidence" Health and Safety Policy
Tour Operator G Adventures Jim Byers June 08, 2020
As the tourism industry looks to the future of travel following the COVID-19 pandemic, G Adventures has unveiled a new ‘Travel with Confidence’ policy which introduces new safety procedures across all future G Adventures trips.
Designed to ensure the safety and wellbeing of both travellers and employees, while continuing to deliver the adventure of a lifetime, the policy includes new social distancing and hygiene measures that will be in place from the moment travellers join a trip until they depart.
Working with G Adventures’ global supplier network, the new policy encompasses transportation, where travellers eat, accommodation and activities on the ground. It also highlights the importance of G Adventures’ small group offering, which helps facilitate many of the new safety measures, as well as the key role played by the dedicated CEOs (chief experience officers) to provide increased reassurance, local knowledge and support to travellers while on a trip.
"Our new Travel with Confidence policy allows us to reassure our travellers that when they are ready to travel again all the necessary procedures are in place to keep them safe on their adventure,” says G Adventures’ founder, Bruce Poon Tip.
"G Adventures has always run small group tours which by nature mean our travellers have more freedom and space, even before social distancing came into play. Our incredible CEOs have been committed to delivering the best possible experience to our travellers around the world for thirty years. Their local knowledge, expertise and support will play a more important role than ever in helping travellers to feel safe while in destination, so they can focus on enjoying the adventure of a lifetime.
"We have always selected our accommodation, restaurant and food service partners based on their high standards and local roots and we are working closely with them to further optimize their health, safety and cleanliness procedures. This means our travellers can continue to experience these local gems while feeling confident that their safety is being taken care of,” Poon Tip continues.
Focused on reducing risk, the Travel with Confidence policy utilizes the benefits provided by G Adventures’ small group tours, including staying at smaller hotels with fewer guests, while ensuring travellers can continue to foster great connections and access places often overlooked by larger groups.
As part of the new policy, G Adventures’ CEOs will receive increased training beyond their existing first aid and safety training to ensure they are up to date with all new safety procedures and are able to assist travellers should they feel unwell while on tour. Their local knowledge allows for greater flexibility when it comes to knowing the best time to visit certain highlights to avoid crowds whenever possible, and suggesting restaurants with the strictest hygiene practices or those where travellers can reserve a table or room in advance. Equipment used during activities will be subject to increased cleaning measures, while hand sanitizer will be provided wherever possible throughout trips. Travellers will be encouraged to bring their own face coverings such as buffs, facemasks or bandanas, as well as personal hand sanitizer to ensure additional levels of protection.
Increased hygiene protocols will also be included on G Adventures’ fleet of small, private vehicles and boats, with the introduction of daily deep cleaning, compulsory hand sanitizer use before every embarkation, assigned seats for travellers, and facial coverings being recommended while on board. Additional cleaning will take place in high traffic areas on board boats and, to support physical distancing, travellers will be assigned seating during certain meal times. Local transportation has always been a unique part of the cultural experience on many of G Adventures’ tours. In support of this new policy, when it is used, precautions will be followed in adherence to local health and safety regulations to keep travellers safe and sound.
On land itineraries, al fresco dining options and “grab and go” boxes are two new options being introduced as part of increased food safety. Family style or self-serve buffets will be avoided and separate tables or dining areas will be offered wherever possible in restaurants.
G Adventures will work with accommodation providers to introduce increased daily cleaning, with disinfection of surfaces inside traveller rooms and extra cleaning on high contact areas such as light switches, door handles and TV remotes. In addition, no hotel staff will be permitted to enter guests rooms once it has been cleaned to avoid contamination. To support social distancing, those travelling solo and sharing a room will have the same roommate assigned for the entire trip wherever possible. Travellers who desire their own space will be able to take advantage of increased availability of solo rooms and more affordable ‘My Own Room’ rates.
Before starting their trip, travellers will be able to speak with G Adventures’ team of Global Connection Officers, who are available 24/7 on the phone to assist with any safety or health queries. Any traveller feeling unwell in the lead up to their trip will be able to take advantage of G Adventures’ Book with Confidence policy, which provides the flexibility and freedom to delay until they are feeling better (terms and conditions apply).
For more information on the new Travel with Confidence policy visit: https://www.gadventures.com/travel-with-confidence/
