G Adventures Suspends All Trips Through End of June due to COVID-19
Jim Byers April 23, 2020
The COVID-19 pandemic continues to wreak havoc in the travel industry.
G Adventures says that, due to the continuing Covid-19 global pandemic, it "has taken the necessary decision to further suspend all tours departing up to and including June 30, 2020."
"The health and safety of our travellers and staff is our main priority and this is an essential measure to protect our travellers and our people at this time.
"All travellers booked and fully paid on a tour departing up to June 30, 2020 will receive a 110% travel credit on all booked tour services, including pre- and post-night accommodation and transfers, to be used on any tour departing up to two years from the end of the month of their tour’s suspension. Travellers who haven’t yet made their final payment will have their lifetime deposit kept on file to put towards a future tour.
"We are not suspending tours beyond June 30 as we wish to keep the door open in the event the current situation evolves in a way that enables us to travel again. However, we do understand people may feel uncertain about travelling in the upcoming months, so we are offering travellers booked on tours departing up to September 30, 2020 the option to transfer their booking to a future departure date for the same price. Alternatively, they can pay in full and receive a 110% travel credit for a future tour.
"G Adventures is notifying all travellers regarding tour suspensions and advising travellers with flight bookings to contact their insurance / air providers for details on compensation."
Travellers and agents with questions are asked to contact our sales team by telephone or email at the following numbers / email:
Toll-free, North America only: 1 877 277 9854
Email: experience@gadventures.com
