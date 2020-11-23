G Adventures Sees Big November Surge in Bookings
Tour Operator G Adventures Jim Byers November 23, 2020
Ten days into its Cyber Sale, which runs until November 30, 2020, G Adventures is starting to see positive trends for travel in 2021 with the largest increase in both rebookings and new bookings since the pandemic closed the world’s borders in mid-March this year.
The timing of the sale, which has coincided with optimistic news pertaining to three potential vaccines, is providing the small-group adventure with increased clarity into the booking patterns for new bookings in 2021. This has in turn presented an opportunity for agents to be capturing a bigger slice of the pie as people’s thirst for booking, and rebooking, future travel arrangements gains momentum.
New bookings for the week commencing November 9, 2020 - the week the first vaccine announcement was made and the Cyber Sale began - saw a 400%* increase week-on-week, the largest increase seen since earlier this year.
David Green, VP Commercial, G Adventures, says what the figures also reveal is that compared to pre-pandemic sales figures, agents don’t appear to be securing the same percentage of bookings for the year ahead.
“There is a huge opportunity for our valued agency partners to capitalize on the positive vaccine news, as well as the great deals in the market leading up to Black Friday and Cyber Monday.
“Travellers are getting hungry to book their future adventures now, and are looking for the expert advice and reassurance that only an agent can provide, so agents can be confident to start marketing more proactively to existing customers and nurturing future customers.
“In terms of the current benefits to consumers, there’s never been a better time for agents to be rebooking their clients, and to be recruiting for new business for 2021 bookings. With offers like those available in our Cyber Sale, additional flexible booking options and added health and safety measures on tours, travellers can book now and ‘retravel’ with confidence in 2021.
“We know how hard these past few months have been for travel agents, it's been exhausting, and the travel industry has been hit harder than most. However, the time for agents to be part of the recovery is now. Now is the time to work with partners who offer the flexibility and support to give what your travellers need. Travellers are welcoming our Book with Confidence and Travel With Confidence policies, low deposits and more flexible terms as they start making travel plans for 2021,” says Green.
G Adventures’ GPS (global purpose specialist) team will be hosting a webinar for agents interested in learning more about the Cyber Sale on Wednesday 25 November at 2.00pm EST. Interested agents can register at this link.
Key highlights of G Adventures’ Cyber Sale that have been introduced to help agents attract and incentivize new customers include:
$1 upfront deposits - G Adventures' lowest ever deposits
Discounts of up to 21 per cent on more than 420 tour options
21 per cent discount on ‘My Own Room’ option on Cyber Sale tours
New ‘Travel with Confidence policy’ health and safety measures on all tours
Special offer for future travel credit holders with extra flexibility, if they book during Cyber Sale:
By booking during Cyber Sale, agents’ travellers have the benefit of two extra free cancellations and rebookings for added peace of mind
Cyber Sale Price Promise - If customers need to change their travel plans, they can rebook the same trip on a future date at the Cyber Sale price for the duration of their Future Travel Credit validity
Cyber Sale 60 day price guarantee - If the price of the booked tour goes down within 60 days after the Cyber Sale booking is made, G Adventures will honour the new lower price
“Looking ahead, we know that travel will bounce back and when it does agents are going to be inundated with new enquiries. Our message to agents is simple, we’ve created even more flexibility for future travel credit holders if they book now during the Cyber Sale because we want these future bookings locked in now, so that when travel comes back even more, agents will be focused on booking NEW travellers and not handling the administration of rebookings. Our new flexible terms for travel credits used during the Cyber Sale is to help the agents in the long term. Our message is clear: Book Now, Travel Later.” concludes Green.
G Adventures’ Cyber Sale deals are available across the company’s 18-to-Thirtysomethings, Active, Classic, Family, Local Living, Marine, Rail and Wellness travel styles. The sale runs until 11.59pm EST on November 30, 2020 and the discounts are available on a huge selection of departures from January 01 - December 21, 2021. Departures and options are subject to availability.
Sample itineraries in this year’s Cyber Sale include:
Costa Rica Quest - Plus - Save 21% on a nine-day Travel with Confidence Plus collection trip, travelling from San Jose return. Was priced from $1,199pp now from $948pp.
Jordan Multisport - Save 21% on an eight-day Active trip travelling from Amman return. Was priced from $1,749pp now from $1,382pp.
Southern Africa Encompassed - Save 21% on a 15-day 18-to-Thirtysomethings trip from Johannesburg return. Was priced from $2,699pp, now from $2,133pp.
Everest Base Camp Trek - Save 21% on this 15 day active adventure, which takes hikers along the 'steps to heaven', journeying to Everest Base Camp. Was priced from $1,899pp, now from $1,500pp*.
The Inca Trail - Save 15% on this iconic week-long trek through the Peruvian Andes on ancient Inca trails, finishing at the historic citadel of Machu Picchu. Was priced from $1,349, now from $1,147pp*.
For more information or to book, please visit www.gadventures.com/cyber-sale/ or call 1 855 667 9504.
For more information on G Adventures
For more Tour Operator News
More by Jim Byers
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS