G Adventures Offering New 2021 Trips for Young Travellers
With data predicting that the millennial market will be the first to rebound and ‘retravel’ coming out of the global pandemic, G Adventures is launching eight new ‘18-to-Thirtysomethings’ trips in seven countries for 2021.
A recent survey conducted by G Adventures suggests 57% of 18-35 year olds, more than any other demographic, intend to travel internationally by the middle of 2021.
Five of the new tours launching are also part of the small-group adventure operator’s ‘Travel with Confidence Plus’ collection which features additional physical distancing measures, a maximum group size of 12, and the ‘Travel With Confidence’ policy health and safety measures that are now in place on all tours.
To help agency partners better attract this younger demographic, who typically haven’t booked through a travel agent in the past, G Adventures is also launching new tools and resources to support with knowledge and education. These include a new online training programme, and the formation of an agent community on Facebook dedicated to ‘Agents of Change’ who are looking to specifically target youth travellers.
Sean Russo, national sales manager for Canada at G Adventures, says there’s a huge opportunity for agents to be targeting millennials, as early indicators suggest they are much more resilient and will be ready to travel sooner than the more mature market agents are traditionally known to serve.
"This period in time is ideal for agents to look at diversifying their target markets and training themselves to feel confident selling to different types of travellers than they might have previously. At G Adventures, we’ve been appealing to the 18-30s market for years and are eager to share our knowledge to help empower our partners.
"This market is also looking at how they can travel more sustainably and have a positive impact on the planet with their holiday choices. Community tourism that gives back to local people, which G Adventures pioneered 30 years ago, is perfectly positioned to meet this need,” says Russo.
The new set of training and resources has been designed to provide agents with the right tools and actionable steps to both reach and convert the millennial market. As well as the online training module and Facebook group, G Adventures’ GPS (global purpose specialist) team is available to assist with one-on-one coaching and education.
G Adventures offers more than 150 18-to-Thirtysomethings tours in 71 countries. The trips are all specifically designed for travellers aged between 18 and 39 who are fun-loving, curious, adventurous and budget-conscious. Many are solo travellers and / or travelling for the first time, so appreciate the safety and security a small group tour provides, combined with the social aspect of travelling with likeminded people. Led by a knowledgeable CEO (chief experience officer) these trips give travellers knowledge and insight into the local culture, as well a sense of freedom to experience iconic destinations at an affordable price.
The list of new 18-to-Thirtysomethings trips is as follows:
Northern Thailand: Back Roads Bangkok to Chiang Mai – Plus - Seven days, priced from $699pp*
Rajasthan: Laneways & Local Villages - Plus - 15 days, priced from $949pp
Nepal: Mountains and Temples – Plus - 10 days, priced from $949pp
Vietnam: Roadtrip Hanoi to Ho Chi Minh City - Plus - 15 days, priced from $1,499pp
Hawaiian Adventure: Beachin' & Boardin' - Seven days, priced from $1,499pp
Maldives Cruise: Indian Ocean Sailing Life - Seven days, priced from $2,079pp
Thailand & Vietnam: Mountains & Coastlines – Plus - 21 days, priced from $2,349pp
Sri Lanka with Maldives Cruise: Spice Gardens & Seasides - 18 days, priced from $3,699pp
For more information on G Adventures’ 18-to-Thirtysomethings trips, and to Book with Confidence with our new flexible booking and cancellation terms, please visit: https://www.gadventures.com/travel-styles/18-to-30somethings/ or call 1 888 800 4100.
